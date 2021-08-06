A sticky situation: UAE hit by soaring humidity

Parts of the UAE have been hit by humidity rates of up to 90 per cent.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said coastal areas and the islands were most affected.
There was a slight respite for residents as despite the fact high summer is here, temperatures were expected to reach highs of 41°C on Friday amid a low pressure system that is drifting across the country.
The mercury climbed above 50°C in parts of the UAE in June.
The conditions, meanwhile, are expected to continue well into next week. Parts of the UAE's east coast can expect more rain during the weekend.
"[It will be] fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times ... with a chance of some convective cloud formation by afternoon eastward," the NCM said. "[It will be] humid by night and Saturday morning over some coastal areas with a probability of mist formation."
The major cities on the UAE's west coast have escaped major rain this year but downpours have occurred frequently in the east.
Torrential rain, thunder storms and lightning hit parts of Sharjah on Tuesday.
A video posted by the NCM showed heavy rains in Al Madam and other areas.
The footage showed vehicles struggling to navigate roads with storms creating treacherous conditions and poor visibility.
Inside Sweihan, the 'hottest town in the world' - in pictures
Image 1 of 16
Shops in Sweihan. On Sunday, temperatures in the Al Ain town hit 51.8°C, the highest recorded by any community on Earth that day. (Khushnum Bhandari / The National)
Founder: Ahmed Al Qubaisi
Based: Abu Dhabi
Founded: January 2019
Number of employees: 10
Sector: Technology/Social media
Funding to date: Estimated $300,000 from Hub71 in-kind support
Expert input
If you had all the money in the world, what’s the one sneaker you would buy or create?
“There are a few shoes that have ‘grail’ status for me. But the one I have always wanted is the Nike x Patta x Parra Air Max 1 - Cherrywood. To get a pair in my size brand new is would cost me between Dh8,000 and Dh 10,000.” Jack Brett
“If I had all the money, I would approach Nike and ask them to do my own Air Force 1, that’s one of my dreams.” Yaseen Benchouche
“There’s nothing out there yet that I’d pay an insane amount for, but I’d love to create my own shoe with Tinker Hatfield and Jordan.” Joshua Cox
“I think I’d buy a defunct footwear brand; I’d like the challenge of reinterpreting a brand’s history and changing options.” Kris Balerite
“I’d stir up a creative collaboration with designers Martin Margiela of the mixed patchwork sneakers, and Yohji Yamamoto.” Hussain Moloobhoy
“If I had all the money in the world, I’d live somewhere where I’d never have to wear shoes again.” Raj Malhotra
Price, base / as tested Dh326,700 / Dh342,700
Engine 3.0L V6
Transmission Eight-speed automatic
Power 340hp @ 6,000pm
Torque 450Nm @ 3,500rpm
Fuel economy, combined 9.1L / 100km
Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder
Power: 70bhp
Torque: 66Nm
Transmission: four-speed manual
Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000
On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970
Russia's Muslim Heartlands
Dominic Rubin, Oxford
The flights
Emirates offer flights to Buenos Aires from Dubai, via Rio De Janeiro from around Dh6,300. emirates.com
Seeing the games
Tangol sell experiences across South America and generally have good access to tickets for most of the big teams in Buenos Aires: Boca Juniors, River Plate, and Independiente. Prices from Dh550 and include pick up and drop off from your hotel in the city. tangol.com
Staying there
Tangol will pick up tourists from any hotel in Buenos Aires, but after the intensity of the game, the Faena makes for tranquil, upmarket accommodation. Doubles from Dh1,110. faena.com
