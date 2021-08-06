A sticky situation: UAE hit by soaring humidity

Residents wake up to fogged-up windows with humidity rates reaching 90 per cent

Intense humidity causes condensation on the window of a mosque. Deepthi Unnikrishnan / The National

The National Editorial
Aug 6, 2021

Parts of the UAE have been hit by humidity rates of up to 90 per cent.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said coastal areas and the islands were most affected.

There was a slight respite for residents as despite the fact high summer is here, temperatures were expected to reach highs of 41°C on Friday amid a low pressure system that is drifting across the country.

The mercury climbed above 50°C in parts of the UAE in June.

The conditions, meanwhile, are expected to continue well into next week. Parts of the UAE's east coast can expect more rain during the weekend.

"[It will be] fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times ... with a chance of some convective cloud formation by afternoon eastward," the NCM said. "[It will be] humid by night and Saturday morning over some coastal areas with a probability of mist formation."

The major cities on the UAE's west coast have escaped major rain this year but downpours have occurred frequently in the east.

Torrential rain, thunder storms and lightning hit parts of Sharjah on Tuesday.

A video posted by the NCM showed heavy rains in Al Madam and other areas.

The footage showed vehicles struggling to navigate roads with storms creating treacherous conditions and poor visibility.

Updated: August 6th 2021, 5:33 AM
About Krews

Founder: Ahmed Al Qubaisi

Based: Abu Dhabi

Founded: January 2019

Number of employees: 10

Sector: Technology/Social media 

Funding to date: Estimated $300,000 from Hub71 in-kind support

 

Expert input

If you had all the money in the world, what’s the one sneaker you would buy or create?

“There are a few shoes that have ‘grail’ status for me. But the one I have always wanted is the Nike x Patta x Parra Air Max 1 - Cherrywood. To get a pair in my size brand new is would cost me between Dh8,000 and Dh 10,000.” Jack Brett

“If I had all the money, I would approach Nike and ask them to do my own Air Force 1, that’s one of my dreams.” Yaseen Benchouche

“There’s nothing out there yet that I’d pay an insane amount for, but I’d love to create my own shoe with Tinker Hatfield and Jordan.” Joshua Cox

“I think I’d buy a defunct footwear brand; I’d like the challenge of reinterpreting a brand’s history and changing options.” Kris Balerite

 “I’d stir up a creative collaboration with designers Martin Margiela of the mixed patchwork sneakers, and Yohji Yamamoto.” Hussain Moloobhoy

“If I had all the money in the world, I’d live somewhere where I’d never have to wear shoes again.” Raj Malhotra

The stats: 2017 Jaguar XJ

Price, base / as tested Dh326,700 / Dh342,700

Engine 3.0L V6

Transmission Eight-speed automatic

Power 340hp @ 6,000pm

Torque 450Nm @ 3,500rpm

Fuel economy, combined 9.1L / 100km

The specs

Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder

Power: 70bhp

Torque: 66Nm

Transmission: four-speed manual

Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000

On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

Russia's Muslim Heartlands

Dominic Rubin, Oxford

if you go

The flights

Emirates offer flights to Buenos Aires from Dubai, via Rio De Janeiro from around Dh6,300. emirates.com

Seeing the games

Tangol sell experiences across South America and generally have good access to tickets for most of the big teams in Buenos Aires: Boca Juniors, River Plate, and Independiente. Prices from Dh550 and include pick up and drop off from your hotel in the city. tangol.com

 

Staying there

Tangol will pick up tourists from any hotel in Buenos Aires, but after the intensity of the game, the Faena makes for tranquil, upmarket accommodation. Doubles from Dh1,110. faena.com

 

