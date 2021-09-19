Sharjah to use Al Hosn green status system as it allows weddings for 200

Sharjah’s Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management team approved new rules that will allow up to 50 people to attend social gatherings held at home. Photo: Reem Mohammed / The National

Sharjah has approved new rules that will allow up to 200 people to attend weddings.

The emirate’s Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management team approved new rules that will allow a maximum of 50 people to attend social gatherings held at home and up to 100 people if the event is held in majlis halls. Those attending must ensure that social distancing is kept to four metres between each person.

Those who attend socials events and weddings must be vaccinated and have a green status showing on Al Hosn, the UAE's Covid-19 app.

The management team said each table should be at half capacity and the duration of the ceremony or event should not exceed four hours.

It advised those with chronic diseases, the elderly and anyone who has any symptoms of illness should not attend such events.

In addition, the team said, everyone in attendance must wear at face mask at all times and avoid any handshakes, hugs or peace gestures with the nose.

Last month, the UAE's National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority outlined new rules governing weddings.

As well as allowing hotels to operate at full capacity, Ncema said wedding halls and other events could operate at 60 per cent capacity, or up to a maximum of 300 people.

However, the Ncema said local authorities in each emirate would be responsible for overseeing and amending rules as they see fit, allowing for greater flexibility depending on the local situation.

In May, Dubai's own crisis authority eased the rules to allow 10 people to sit at a table, 100 people at a wedding and 30 people at a private party, barbecue or dinner gathering. Hotels were already allowed to run at 100 per cent capacity.

In Ras Al Khaimah, which has experienced a boom in staycations, officials last month extended restrictions on mall capacities and live events until August 31, but kept hotel occupancy at 100 per cent.