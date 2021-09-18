Drug offences among teenagers in Dubai fall as law change pays off

Mohammed Ali Rustom, Dubai's Advocate General and the head of Family and Juvenile Prosecution. Antonie Robertson / The National

Landmark changes to the UAE's legal system that prioritised rehabilitation over punishment for first-time drug offenders continue to reap rewards five years after being introduced, a senior Dubai prosecutor said.

Mohammed Ali Rustom, Dubai's Advocate General and the head of Family and Juvenile Prosecution, said numbers of drug cases involving young people continue to decline, due in part to a key move to encourage people to seek treatment.

In October 2016, the attorney general provided alternatives to custodial sentences, including the power to send first-time offenders to rehabilitation centres, on the advice of police and prosecutors, without cases going to court.

Dubai prosecutors dealt with nine drug cases involving teenagers last year, down from 16 in 2019.

Quote Several factors contributed to this drop, one is the law being more active by allowing those who willingly approach authorities, to avoid prosecution Mohammed Ali Rustom, Dubai's Advocate General

In the first half of 2021, only four such cases were investigated by prosecution teams in the emirate.

“Several factors contributed to this drop, one is the law being more active by allowing those who willingly approach authorities, to avoid prosecution,” Mr Rustom said.

The juvenile prosecution head said a long-standing initiative to educate young people on the stark consequences of crime was also key in driving down offences.

“Another important factor is the Nibras project, which since its launch in 2011 educated 10,458 pupils in 234 private and public schools in Dubai about crime, law and courts,” he said.

Dubai's main government-linked rehab centre, which helps people with drug and other substance addictions. Pawan Singh / The National

As part of the project, pupils aged 14 to 17 are shown the inner workings of prosecution offices and court buildings at first hand.

Visits to detention centres in Dubai courts are also organised to give young people an insight into where a life of crime may lead.

"The programme has so far proven to be highly successful based on the feedback we receive from educators,” Mr Rustom said.

“Many teachers informed us that suspected substances they used to see scattered in their schools have disappeared since their pupils took part in Nibras.”

The support of rehabilitation services and other community organisations has been vital in addressing drug abuse, particularly among younger members of society.

“It used to be police, prosecution, and court only, but now we have Dubai community development authority, Erada centre, and social sections within Dubai police,” the prosecutor said.

Mr Rustom said that a dedicated centre for the care and rehabilitation of young offenders would soon be launched in Dubai.

“Ideally, it will prevent delinquencies from happening, and if they happen it will provide all the support and guidance during the course of a case,” he said.

“After a verdict is issued the institution will provide a follow-up so that convicted teenagers do not come back to wrongdoing.”

For Dubai to achieve its goal of eliminating drug use among teenagers, he believes parents must play an active part by ensuring they maintain open communication with their children.

“Disciplining children needs different tools now," Mr Rustom said.

"In the old days, parents were very tough and forced strict rules and children had no means of bending these rules.

“But now they have mobile phones, tablets, and laptops, at home and school to resort to if parents don't establish a healthy communication channel with them.”

Company info Company name: Entrupy Co-founders: Vidyuth Srinivasan, co-founder/chief executive, Ashlesh Sharma, co-founder/chief technology officer, Lakshmi Subramanian, co-founder/chief scientist Based: New York, New York Sector/About: Entrupy is a hardware-enabled SaaS company whose mission is to protect businesses, borders and consumers from transactions involving counterfeit goods. Initial investment/Investors: Entrupy secured a $2.6m Series A funding round in 2017. The round was led by Tokyo-based Digital Garage and Daiwa Securities Group's jointly established venture arm, DG Lab Fund I Investment Limited Partnership, along with Zach Coelius. Total customers: Entrupy’s customers include hundreds of secondary resellers, marketplaces and other retail organisations around the world. They are also testing with shipping companies as well as customs agencies to stop fake items from reaching the market in the first place.

Globalization and its Discontents Revisited

How Voiss turns words to speech The device has a screen reader or software that monitors what happens on the screen The screen reader sends the text to the speech synthesiser This converts to audio whatever it receives from screen reader, so the person can hear what is happening on the screen A VOISS computer costs between $200 and $250 depending on memory card capacity that ranges from 32GB to 128GB The speech synthesisers VOISS develops are free Subsequent computer versions will include improvements such as wireless keyboards Arabic voice in affordable talking computer to be added next year to English, Portuguese, and Spanish synthesiser Partnerships planned during Expo 2020 Dubai to add more languages At least 2.2 billion people globally have a vision impairment or blindness More than 90 per cent live in developing countries The Long-term aim of VOISS to reach the technology to people in poor countries with workshops that teach them to build their own device

Company Profile: Name: The Protein Bakeshop Date of start: 2013 Founders: Rashi Chowdhary and Saad Umerani Based: Dubai Size, number of employees: 12 Funding/investors: $400,000 (2018)

Dubai works towards better air quality by 2021 Dubai is on a mission to record good air quality for 90 per cent of the year – up from 86 per cent annually today – by 2021. The municipality plans to have seven mobile air-monitoring stations by 2020 to capture more accurate data in hourly and daily trends of pollution. These will be on the Palm Jumeirah, Al Qusais, Muhaisnah, Rashidiyah, Al Wasl, Al Quoz and Dubai Investment Park. “It will allow real-time responding for emergency cases,” said Khaldoon Al Daraji, first environment safety officer at the municipality. “We’re in a good position except for the cases that are out of our hands, such as sandstorms. “Sandstorms are our main concern because the UAE is just a receiver. “The hotspots are Iran, Saudi Arabia and southern Iraq, but we’re working hard with the region to reduce the cycle of sandstorm generation.” Mr Al Daraji said monitoring as it stood covered 47 per cent of Dubai. There are 12 fixed stations in the emirate, but Dubai also receives information from monitors belonging to other entities. “There are 25 stations in total,” Mr Al Daraji said. “We added new technology and equipment used for the first time for the detection of heavy metals. “A hundred parameters can be detected but we want to expand it to make sure that the data captured can allow a baseline study in some areas to ensure they are well positioned.”

Dr Amal Khalid Alias revealed a recent case of a woman with daughters, who specifically wanted a boy. A semen analysis of the father showed abnormal sperm so the couple required IVF. Out of 21 eggs collected, six were unused leaving 15 suitable for IVF. A specific procedure was used, called intracytoplasmic sperm injection where a single sperm cell is inserted into the egg. On day three of the process, 14 embryos were biopsied for gender selection. The next day, a pre-implantation genetic report revealed four normal male embryos, three female and seven abnormal samples. Day five of the treatment saw two male embryos transferred to the patient. The woman recorded a positive pregnancy test two weeks later.

The National Archives, Abu Dhabi Founded over 50 years ago, the National Archives collects valuable historical material relating to the UAE, and is the oldest and richest archive relating to the Arabian Gulf. Much of the material can be viewed on line at the Arabian Gulf Digital Archive - https://www.agda.ae/en

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

