Coronavirus: 521 new cases and 641 recoveries

The UAE reported 521 new coronavirus cases and 641 recoveries on Friday.
Officials said two people died in the past 24 hours from complications.
The country has recorded 731,828 cases, 723,337 recoveries and 2,071 deaths since the first Covid-19 case was detected in the Emirates on January 29 last year.
Widespread testing and tracing, stringent safety measures and a high vaccination rate have been credited for bringing down daily infections.
Numbers have dropped since reaching close to 4,000 new cases a day in January.
An additional 334,657 tests were conducted over the 24-hour period, bringing to 79,924,616 the total number carried out since the beginning of the outbreak.
Meanwhile, on Thursday the UAE population reached 80 per cent fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, new figures showed.
Officials said 91.32 per cent of the population had received one dose, while 80.29 per cent is fully vaccinated.
The figure of 80 per cent is widely regarded as a milestone in the push for herd immunity.
The Emirates has overseen one of the fastest drives and has administered 19,247,164 vaccines. First, second and booster doses of Pfizer-BioNTech and Sinopharm vaccines are among those available.
Company Profile
Company name: Yeepeey
Started: Soft launch in November, 2020
Founders: Sagar Chandiramani, Jatin Sharma and Monish Chandiramani
Based: Dubai
Industry: E-grocery
Initial investment: $150,000
Future plan: Raise $1.5m and enter Saudi Arabia next year
Ship name: MSC Bellissima
Ship class: Meraviglia Class
Delivery date: February 27, 2019
Gross tonnage: 171,598 GT
Passenger capacity: 5,686
Crew members: 1,536
Number of cabins: 2,217
Length: 315.3 metres
Maximum speed: 22.7 knots (42kph)
Ed Husain: The far left is trying to hijack Muslim minds in the West
Sulaiman Hakemy: Why it is very important to lose elections
Rashmee Roshan Lall: US race relations in three words
As You Were
Liam Gallagher
(Warner Bros)
Sir Tim Berners-Lee was born in London in a household of mathematicians and computer scientists. Both his mother, Mary Lee, and father, Conway, were early computer scientists who worked on the Ferranti 1 - the world's first commercially-available, general purpose digital computer. Sir Tim studied Physics at the University of Oxford and held a series of roles developing code and building software before moving to Switzerland to work for Cern, the European Particle Physics laboratory. He developed the worldwide web code as a side project in 1989 as a global information-sharing system. After releasing the first web code in 1991, Cern made it open and free for all to use. Sir Tim now campaigns for initiatives to make sure the web remains open and accessible to all.
