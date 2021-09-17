Coronavirus: 521 new cases and 641 recoveries

Carrefour shoppers at the parking lot with their groceries at the Yas Mall. Victor Besa / The National

The UAE reported 521 new coronavirus cases and 641 recoveries on Friday.

Officials said two people died in the past 24 hours from complications.

The country has recorded 731,828 cases, 723,337 recoveries and 2,071 deaths since the first Covid-19 case was detected in the Emirates on January 29 last year.

Widespread testing and tracing, stringent safety measures and a high vaccination rate have been credited for bringing down daily infections.

Numbers have dropped since reaching close to 4,000 new cases a day in January.

An additional 334,657 tests were conducted over the 24-hour period, bringing to 79,924,616 the total number carried out since the beginning of the outbreak.

Meanwhile, on Thursday the UAE population reached 80 per cent fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, new figures showed.

Officials said 91.32 per cent of the population had received one dose, while 80.29 per cent is fully vaccinated.

The figure of 80 per cent is widely regarded as a milestone in the push for herd immunity.

The Emirates has overseen one of the fastest drives and has administered 19,247,164 vaccines. First, second and booster doses of Pfizer-BioNTech and Sinopharm vaccines are among those available.

Company Profile Company name: Yeepeey Started: Soft launch in November, 2020 Founders: Sagar Chandiramani, Jatin Sharma and Monish Chandiramani Based: Dubai Industry: E-grocery Initial investment: $150,000 Future plan: Raise $1.5m and enter Saudi Arabia next year

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The stats Ship name: MSC Bellissima Ship class: Meraviglia Class Delivery date: February 27, 2019 Gross tonnage: 171,598 GT Passenger capacity: 5,686 Crew members: 1,536 Number of cabins: 2,217 Length: 315.3 metres Maximum speed: 22.7 knots (42kph)

As You Were Liam Gallagher (Warner Bros)

Who is Tim-Berners Lee? Sir Tim Berners-Lee was born in London in a household of mathematicians and computer scientists. Both his mother, Mary Lee, and father, Conway, were early computer scientists who worked on the Ferranti 1 - the world's first commercially-available, general purpose digital computer. Sir Tim studied Physics at the University of Oxford and held a series of roles developing code and building software before moving to Switzerland to work for Cern, the European Particle Physics laboratory. He developed the worldwide web code as a side project in 1989 as a global information-sharing system. After releasing the first web code in 1991, Cern made it open and free for all to use. Sir Tim now campaigns for initiatives to make sure the web remains open and accessible to all.

