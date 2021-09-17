Coronavirus: 521 new cases and 641 recoveries

Two people died from complications over a 24-hour period

The National
Sep 17, 2021

The UAE reported 521 new coronavirus cases and 641 recoveries on Friday.

Officials said two people died in the past 24 hours from complications.

The country has recorded 731,828 cases, 723,337 recoveries and 2,071 deaths since the first Covid-19 case was detected in the Emirates on January 29 last year.

Widespread testing and tracing, stringent safety measures and a high vaccination rate have been credited for bringing down daily infections.

What's it like to get Covid-19 after being fully vaccinated?

Numbers have dropped since reaching close to 4,000 new cases a day in January.

An additional 334,657 tests were conducted over the 24-hour period, bringing to 79,924,616 the total number carried out since the beginning of the outbreak.

Meanwhile, on Thursday the UAE population reached 80 per cent fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, new figures showed.

Officials said 91.32 per cent of the population had received one dose, while 80.29 per cent is fully vaccinated.

The figure of 80 per cent is widely regarded as a milestone in the push for herd immunity.

The Emirates has overseen one of the fastest drives and has administered 19,247,164 vaccines. First, second and booster doses of Pfizer-BioNTech and Sinopharm vaccines are among those available.

Updated: September 17th 2021, 11:38 AM

