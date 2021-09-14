What to expect at International Astronautical Congress in Dubai

Dubai is set to host the International Astronautical Congress, the world's largest space conference, from October 25 to October 29 at Dubai's World Trade Centre. Officials from the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre and the International Astronautical Federation, organisers of the congress, held a briefing on May 18 to give a sneak peak into the event. Antonie Robertson / The National

Astronauts, scientists, engineers and policymakers are set to gather in Dubai next month for the world’s largest space conference.

The International Astronautical Congress 2021 will take place at the World Trade Centre from October 25-29.

Insight into some of the latest space exploration missions will be discussed at the annual event, which is being organised by the International Astronautical Federation and will be held at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre.

The National highlights some of the main topics that will be addressed.

Emirates Mars Mission

The first set of science data from the UAE’s Hope probe is expected to be released in the first week of October.

Scientists with the mission will hold a workshop at IAC, where they will discuss the findings.

Researchers who want to use the data are being encouraged to attend.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 This image taken by the Hope probe's ultraviolet spectrometer (one of its three scientific instruments) shows sunlight reflecting off the extended cloud of atomic hydrogen gas that surrounds the planet Mars. The sunlight is visible only as a dark disk hidden inside the fog of gas. The Emirates Mars Mission team said that no other mission have made such kind of recordings before.

The spacecraft arrived in Mars’ orbit on February 9 and is collecting information from the planet’s upper and lower atmosphere.

Mission control in Dubai has already received hundreds of images from the orbiter, including scientific readings on the planet’s atmosphere.

Results from UAE’s first human spaceflight

Hazza Al Mansouri, the first Emirati astronaut to fly into space, and his colleagues from his 2019 mission will assemble at the IAC.

US astronauts Jessica Meir, Andrew Morgan and Christina Koch will speak alongside Maj Al Mansouri during an event to highlight the achievements of Expedition 61.

The expedition to the International Space Station began on October 3, 2019 with the undocking of the Soyuz MS-12 spacecraft.

Maj Al Mansouri carried out 16 experiments and studied bone status indexes, body composition and endocrine regulation during a short flight, and some of the scientific discoveries will be revealed.

The astronauts will speak about the effects that launching the first Arab astronaut to the ISS has had on the region.

First Mars sample return mission

Nasa scientists are expected to speak about the process of returning samples of Mars rocks collected by the Perseverance rover.

The mission landed on the planet on February 18 and has been exploring the surface, searching for signs of ancient microbial life and testing new technologies such as producing oxygen from the atmosphere.

Nasa is working with the European Space Agency to bring back the rock samples.

Larry James, deputy director of the Nasa Jet Propulsion Laboratory, will moderate a panel on the topic during IAC.

Speakers will include Jennifer Trosper, the Mars 2020 project manager, and Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator for the science mission directorate at Nasa.

Bringing back samples from asteroid Bennu

One of the highlight lectures at IAC will be on Nasa’s first asteroid sample return mission, called Osiris-Rex.

The spacecraft collected material from the asteroid on October 20 and is on its way back to Earth, with arrival expected in 2023.

The goal was to collect 60 grams of samples, but some of it leaked after the lid opened unexpectedly.

Once retrieved, the samples could help provide clues to the formation of the universe.

Heads of space agencies

The leaders of space agencies will speak during a panel session.

It has not yet been disclosed who will participate, but typically this would involve leaders of the major space agencies, such as Nasa, Russia’s Roscosmos, Japan’s Jaxa, Canadian Space Agency, European Space Agency, Indian Space Research Organisation and China’s space agency. The UAE is likely to feature on this year's panel.

The speakers share the progress being made on some of their latest missions and may also announce new plans.

This time, leaders from emerging space nations will also speak during another panel session, including from Turkey, South Africa, Morocco, Brazil, Australia and Ecuador.

Are any space billionaires attending?

SpaceX founder Elon Musk and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos have been invited to the event but it has not yet been confirmed if either of them is attending.

Mr Musk attended the IAC in 2017, while Mr Bezos spoke at the 2019 event in Washington.

When a reporter asked Mr Musk on Twitter if he would like to attend this year’s IAC in Dubai, the billionaire replied ‘OK’.

But, the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre told The National that it has not yet been confirmed.

Top space-themed displays at Expo 2020 Dubai - in pictures

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 11 There will be several national pavilions at Expo 2020 that will have space-themed displays. Pictured is a replica of a Falcon 9 booster rocket at the USA Pavilion. Courtesy: USA pavilion

The Cairo Statement 1: Commit to countering all types of terrorism and extremism in all their manifestations 2: Denounce violence and the rhetoric of hatred 3: Adhere to the full compliance with the Riyadh accord of 2014 and the subsequent meeting and executive procedures approved in 2014 by the GCC 4: Comply with all recommendations of the Summit between the US and Muslim countries held in May 2017 in Saudi Arabia. 5: Refrain from interfering in the internal affairs of countries and of supporting rogue entities. 6: Carry out the responsibility of all the countries with the international community to counter all manifestations of extremism and terrorism that threaten international peace and security

How much of your income do you need to save? The more you save, the sooner you can retire. Tuan Phan, a board member of SimplyFI.com, says if you save just 5 per cent of your salary, you can expect to work for another 66 years before you are able to retire without too large a drop in income. In other words, you will not save enough to retire comfortably. If you save 15 per cent, you can forward to another 43 working years. Up that to 40 per cent of your income, and your remaining working life drops to just 22 years. (see table) Obviously, this is only a rough guide. How much you save will depend on variables, not least your salary and how much you already have in your pension pot. But it shows what you need to do to achieve financial independence.

