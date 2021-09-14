Twelve men lured to UAE by fake recruiters helped to go home

Sharjah Police officers and charity workers with one of the 12 men who was lured to the UAE. Each was given a flight ticket to go home. Photo: Sharjah Police

Twelve men who were tricked into travelling to the UAE with the promise of well-paid jobs have been helped to return to their home countries.

They were hired from Europe and South America and entered the Emirates on visit visas.

When they arrived at a hotel in Sharjah, their recruiter vanished and they were left with nowhere to stay.

Police officials and a team from the Community Police Department were called.

“As soon as the report was received, a team from our department began following up with the Sharjah Charity and Emirates Red Crescent to provide them accommodation, daily meals and return tickets,” said Lt Col Ahmad Al Marri, head of Community Police Department at Sharjah Police.

“They said the man promised them jobs in Sharjah.

“Sharjah Police is determined that help and support is provided to all members of the public regardless of nationality or ethnicity. The goal is to ensure a safe society for all.”

Lt Col Al Marri said the men had expressed their gratitude to Sharjah Police.

The police did not disclose when the incident happened.

