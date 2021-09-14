Fire engulfs tyre factory in Umm Al Quwain

Cloud of black smoke rises from burning building

Smoke rises from the tyre factory in the Umm Al Thoub industrial area. Photo: @UAQ_news

The National
Sep 14, 2021

A fire has broken out at a tyre factory in the Umm Al Thoub industrial area of Umm Al Quwain.

Authorities are aware of the situation and emergency services are handling the blaze, officials said on Tuesday afternoon.

The tyre factory is 10km from Umm Al Quwain airport, near the coast of the emirate.

More details are awaited.

Last month, crews battled a fire on board a ship docked at the emirate's main harbour. It appeared to be a large fishing vessel or small goods freighter.

No injuries were reported.

Umm Al Quwain vessel fire - in pictures

Image 1 of 2

Crews tackle a fire on a vessel in the Rafa port area of Umm Al Quwain. Photo: UAQ Civil Defence

Updated: September 14th 2021, 1:55 PM
