Fire engulfs tyre factory in Umm Al Quwain

Smoke rises from the tyre factory in the Umm Al Thoub industrial area. Photo: @UAQ_news

A fire has broken out at a tyre factory in the Umm Al Thoub industrial area of Umm Al Quwain.

Authorities are aware of the situation and emergency services are handling the blaze, officials said on Tuesday afternoon.

The tyre factory is 10km from Umm Al Quwain airport, near the coast of the emirate.

More details are awaited.

Last month, crews battled a fire on board a ship docked at the emirate's main harbour. It appeared to be a large fishing vessel or small goods freighter.

No injuries were reported.

