Dubai salesman cleared of gambling charges

A man charged with hosting a gambling party has been acquitted.

Judges at Dubai Criminal Court were told that the Chinese salesman, 23, did not run a gambling business and was only playing cards with his friends.

On May 12, the man called the police to his apartment in International City after seven men stormed into his apartment, assaulted him and his guests, and stole Dh20,000.

He told police that the gang broke in while he was gambling with his friends.

“As the man was narrating the events of the theft, he said it happened while he and some friends were gambling,” a policeman said.

Officers searched his apartment and found 18 credit cards from international banks, five boxes of playing cards, and other devices they said were used for gambling.

The officers worked on the theft case but also referred the salesman to prosecutors for gambling.

He was then referred to Dubai Criminal Court on the charge of using his apartment for gambling activities.

The salesman denied the charge in court.

"As per law, a gambling place has to be open to all sorts of customers but investigations and evidence didn’t prove that against my client,” said Awatif Mohammed from Al Rowaad Advocates, representing the accused.

“No customers come to his apartment, it was only friends and the cash seized from my client was not the money made from gambling.”

Judges acquitted the man while theft investigations continue.

What is a Ponzi scheme? A fraudulent investment operation where the scammer provides fake reports and generates returns for old investors through money paid by new investors, rather than through ligitimate business activities.

if you go The flights Fly Dubai, Air Arabia, Emirates, Etihad, and Royal Jordanian all offer direct, three-and-a-half-hour flights from the UAE to the Jordanian capital Amman. Alternatively, from June Fly Dubai will offer a new direct service from Dubai to Aqaba in the south of the country. See the airlines’ respective sites for varying prices or search on reliable price-comparison site Skyscanner. The trip Jamie Lafferty was a guest of the Jordan Tourist Board. For more information on adventure tourism in Jordan see Visit Jordan. A number of new and established tour companies offer the chance to go caving, rock-climbing, canyoning, and mountaineering in Jordan. Prices vary depending on how many activities you want to do and how many days you plan to stay in the country. Among the leaders are Terhaal, who offer a two-day canyoning trip from Dh845 per person. If you really want to push your limits, contact the Stronger Team. For a more trek-focused trip, KE Adventure offers an eight-day trip from Dh5,300 per person.

