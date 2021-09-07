UAE weather: fair, partly cloudy and temperatures in low 40s

The weather on Tuesday will be fair and partly cloudy at times over some areas.
It will be humid by night and into Wednesday morning over coastal and internal areas, with a chance of fog or mist forming.
Winds will be light to moderate, freshening at times and causing dust to blow about during the day.
Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing
Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111
Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre
Emirates airline – 600555555
Etihad Airways – 600555666
Ambulance – 998
Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries
Engine: 3.0-litre six-cylinder MHEV
Power: 360bhp
Torque: 500Nm
Transmission: eight-speed automatic
Price: from Dh282,870
On sale: now
