UAE weather: fair, partly cloudy and temperatures in low 40s

Abu Dhabi and Dubai are forecast to reach 43°C and 42°C today

DUBAI , UNITED ARAB EMIRATES , JAN 10 – 2018 :- Cloudy sky over Umm Suqeim area in Dubai. (Pawan Singh / The National) For Standalone / Big Picture

Today will be fair and partly cloudy. Pawan Singh / The National

Soraya Ebrahimi
Sep 7, 2021

The weather on Tuesday will be fair and partly cloudy at times over some areas.

It will be humid by night and into Wednesday morning over coastal and internal areas, with a chance of fog or mist forming.

Winds will be light to moderate, freshening at times and causing dust to blow about during the day.

Updated: September 7th 2021, 12:56 AM
Emergency phone numbers in the UAE

Estijaba – 8001717 –  number to call to request coronavirus testing

Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111

Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre

Emirates airline – 600555555

Etihad Airways – 600555666

Ambulance – 998

Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

