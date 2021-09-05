Extra number plate needed for cars with bike racks in Dubai, says RTA

If the plate is obstructed then a second one must be added so it is clearly visible

An extra number plate on a car with a bike rack. Photo: RTA

The National
Sep 5, 2021

An additional number plate will need to be mounted on cars with bike racks fitted to the back of the vehicle, say authorities in Dubai.

The initiative is being launched by the Road and Transport Authority (RTA) to reduce the number of cars with plates that are obscured because of the attached rack and bicycles being mounted over the top of them.

Obstructing a number plate is a breach of UAE traffic laws and can lead to a fine.

Jamal Al Sadah, Director of Vehicle Licensing at the RTA, said of the change: "In addition to preventing bicycle owners from committing traffic violations stipulated in the traffic laws of UAE, it fits well with the initiative to transform Dubai into a bicycle-friendly city and for the Emirate to be within the world’s best bicycle-friendly cities."

RTA runs initiative for fitting additional number plate to vehicles with trunk-mounted bikes. Photo: RTA

