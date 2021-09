UAE records 984 new Covid-19 cases and 1,475 recoveries

People get tested for coronavirus at the Mina Rashid screening centre in Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National

The UAE recorded 984 new Covid-19 infections on Saturday, as case numbers remained below 1,000 for the 12th day in a row.

The latest cases - detected as a result of 335,439 tests - brought the country's overall tally to 722,292.

Another 1,475 people beat the virus, raising the recovery total to 711,134.

One person died after contracting Covid-19, increasing the death toll to 2,045.

The number of active cases across the Emirates dropped to 9,113, thanks to the encouraging recent trend of recoveries exceeding new infections.

Mass screening and a nationwide vaccination drive are central to the UAE's pandemic recovery strategy.

Nearly 76 million PCR tests have been conducted to date.

Meanwhile, more than 18.3 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered since December.

