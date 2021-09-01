Expo 2020 Dubai from space: stunning new satellite image shows site's progress

Latest: Expo 2020 Dubai: Final preparations with just 30 days to go
A new satellite image of the Expo 2020 Dubai site has been released, with stunning details visible such as the Al Wasl Dome and Terra canopy fitted with 1,055 solar panels.
The image was taken by the first Emirati-built satellite, KhalifaSat, ahead of the opening of the grand event on October 1.
The world’s largest 360-degree screen, Al Wasl Dome, and the Sustainability Pavilion are visible in the image.
“One month to go for the opening of Expo 2020 Dubai. This photo, taken by KhalifaSat from space, shows the site of the global cultural event that will bring together 191 countries in the UAE,” the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre tweeted.
Millions of visitors are expected to attend the world fair, taking place in Dubai South until March 31.
Organisers said 191 countries will participate with many exhibitions and conferences planned.
The show was postponed by one year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but now final preparations are in full swing ahead of the opening ceremony in 30 days.
30 days to go until Expo 2020 Dubai - in pictures
Image 1 of 16
Laser lights will dart out of the ceiling as part of a dazzling light installation at the France Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. Photo: France Pavilion Expo 2020
