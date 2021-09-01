Expo 2020 Dubai from space: stunning new satellite image shows site's progress

UAE satellite KhalifaSat captures new image of Expo 2020 Dubai site ahead of its grand opening on October 1. Photo: Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre

A new satellite image of the Expo 2020 Dubai site has been released, with stunning details visible such as the Al Wasl Dome and Terra canopy fitted with 1,055 solar panels.

The image was taken by the first Emirati-built satellite, KhalifaSat, ahead of the opening of the grand event on October 1.

The world’s largest 360-degree screen, Al Wasl Dome, and the Sustainability Pavilion are visible in the image.

“One month to go for the opening of Expo 2020 Dubai. This photo, taken by KhalifaSat from space, shows the site of the global cultural event that will bring together 191 countries in the UAE,” the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre tweeted.

Millions of visitors are expected to attend the world fair, taking place in Dubai South until March 31.

Organisers said 191 countries will participate with many exhibitions and conferences planned.

The show was postponed by one year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but now final preparations are in full swing ahead of the opening ceremony in 30 days.

How the UAE gratuity payment is calculated now Employees leaving an organisation are entitled to an end-of-service gratuity after completing at least one year of service. The tenure is calculated on the number of days worked and does not include lengthy leave periods, such as a sabbatical. If you have worked for a company between one and five years, you are paid 21 days of pay based on your final basic salary. After five years, however, you are entitled to 30 days of pay. The total lump sum you receive is based on the duration of your employment. 1. For those who have worked between one and five years, on a basic salary of Dh10,000 (calculation based on 30 days): a. Dh10,000 ÷ 30 = Dh333.33. Your daily wage is Dh333.33 b. Dh333.33 x 21 = Dh7,000. So 21 days salary equates to Dh7,000 in gratuity entitlement for each year of service. Multiply this figure for every year of service up to five years. 2. For those who have worked more than five years c. 333.33 x 30 = Dh10,000. So 30 days’ salary is Dh10,000 in gratuity entitlement for each year of service. Note: The maximum figure cannot exceed two years total salary figure.

The specs Engine: Turbocharged four-cylinder 2.7-litre Power: 325hp Torque: 500Nm Transmission: 10-speed automatic Price: From Dh189,700 On sale: now

Profile of Hala Insurance Date Started: September 2018 Founders: Walid and Karim Dib Based: Abu Dhabi Employees: Nine Amount raised: $1.2 million Funders: Oman Technology Fund, AB Accelerator, 500 Startups, private backers

Quick pearls of wisdom Focus on gratitude: And do so deeply, he says. “Think of one to three things a day that you’re grateful for. It needs to be specific, too, don’t just say ‘air.’ Really think about it. If you’re grateful for, say, what your parents have done for you, that will motivate you to do more for the world.” Know how to fight: Shetty married his wife, Radhi, three years ago (he met her in a meditation class before he went off and became a monk). He says they’ve had to learn to respect each other’s “fighting styles” – he’s a talk it-out-immediately person, while she needs space to think. “When you’re having an argument, remember, it’s not you against each other. It’s both of you against the problem. When you win, they lose. If you’re on a team you have to win together.”

MATCH INFO Jersey 147 (20 overs) UAE 112 (19.2 overs) Jersey win by 35 runs

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

