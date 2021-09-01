Crews battle dramatic fire on ship at Ras Al Khaimah port

Firefighting crews take an hour and 50 minutes to bring blaze under control

Firefighters spent an hour and 20 minutes bringing the fire at Al Jazirah Al Hamra port under control. RAK Media Office

The National
Sep 1, 2021

Firefighters in Ras Al Khaimah spent more than an hour to control a blaze that broke out on a ship docked at Al Jazirah Al Hamra port on Tuesday night.

Four firefighting crews from Al Jazirah Al Hamra, Al Rafaa and Didqaqa took an hour and 50 minutes to contain the fire, which was first reported at 11.33pm, in the dry dock area of the port.

Ras Al Khaimah Civil Defence Department said there were no injuries as a result of the fire.

Fire crews spent four and a half hours putting out the fire, which broke out in the cabin of a ship.

Fire crews spent four and a half hours putting out the fire. RAK Media Office

The fire department said the ship was undergoing maintenance work at the port.

Brig Gen Mohammed Al Zaabi said the quick response by firefighters helped to prevent any injuries.

Updated: September 1st 2021, 10:57 AM
Ras Al Khaimah
