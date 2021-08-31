Expo 2020 Dubai: vegan and farm-to-table restaurants launched at signature pavilions

Plant-based food by celebrity vegan chef Matthew Kenney will be served up in Terra – the Sustainability pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. Photo: Expo 2020 Dubai

Expo 2020 Dubai's themed pavilions - Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability - are set to house half a dozen of the world fair's 200-plus restaurants, cafes and bars.

The outlets have been designed to complement each theme and celebrate Emirati hospitality.

The three signature pavilions form the backbone of the world fair and are named after the event's overarching themes.

Visitors to Terra, the Sustainability Pavilion, will be able to dine in a number of restaurants specialising in plant-based foods, such as Floozie Cookie, serving up 100 per cent vegan biscuits, Veg’d and XYST by celebrity chef Matthew Kenney, and Mudra, a rooftop bar with innovative cocktails and plant-based cuisine on the menu.

Meanwhile, in Mission Possible, the Opportunity Pavilion, the focus is on unlocking the potential within individuals and communities by creating a forum for people to share ideas.

Emirati coffee roastery Canvas by Coffee Culture will keep visitors caffeinated, while Stephan Bhoyroo and Abdulla Ibrahim Suhail's cafe designed as a co-working space will enable customers to meet, design and create. The location will also play host to a six-month culture programme.

In Alif, the Mobility Pavilion, where the focus is on connecting the customer with the farmer, Abu Dhabi-based chef Jessica Queitsch will launch Alif Cafe by farm2table.

This casual sit-down restaurant will also offer a grab-and-go service. Focusing on the heritage of coffee, rice, pasta and spices, chef Queitsch will demonstrate how key ingredients found along the silk route have influenced cuisine worldwide.

More than 200 restaurants, cafes and kiosks are set to open at Expo 2020 Dubai on October 1, serving different cuisines designed to enhance the visitor experience and stave off hunger.

Organisers handpicked dozens of flagship brands from around the world to set up shop at the six-month fair, including an Italian restaurant out of New York called Scarpetta and a branch of the Thai street-food chain Long Chim by Australian chef David Thompson.

Fine-dining Indian restaurant Kutir from London will also open, plus an all-day bistro concept called The National by Armenian-American chef Geoffrey Zakarian, and Adrift Burger Bar by celebrity chef David Myers of Los Angeles.

Thousands of staff have been hired to work in hospitality on-site. Many have been hired from outside the emirates and flown in especially for the event, where salaries are said to be 15 to 25 per cent more than the average market rate.

Expo 2020 Dubai will open on October 1 and run for six months until March 31. Organisers hope to welcome 25 million visitors.

Emirates Cricket Board Women’s T10 ECB Hawks v ECB Falcons Monday, April 6, 7.30pm, Sharjah Cricket Stadium The match will be broadcast live on the My Sports Eye Facebook page Hawks Coach: Chaitrali Kalgutkar Squad: Chaya Mughal (captain), Archara Supriya, Chamani Senevirathne, Chathurika Anand, Geethika Jyothis, Indhuja Nandakumar, Kashish Loungani, Khushi Sharma, Khushi Tanwar, Rinitha Rajith, Siddhi Pagarani, Siya Gokhale, Subha Srinivasan, Suraksha Kotte, Theertha Satish Falcons Coach: Najeeb Amar Squad: Kavisha Kumari (captain), Almaseera Jahangir, Annika Shivpuri, Archisha Mukherjee, Judit Cleetus, Ishani Senavirathne, Lavanya Keny, Mahika Gaur, Malavika Unnithan, Rishitha Rajith, Rithika Rajith, Samaira Dharnidharka, Shashini Kaluarachchi, Udeni Kuruppuarachchi, Vaishnave Mahesh

The biog Born: High Wycombe, England Favourite vehicle: One with solid axels Favourite camping spot: Anywhere I can get to. Favourite road trip: My first trip to Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan. The desert they have over there is different and the language made it a bit more challenging. Favourite spot in the UAE: Al Dhafra. It’s unique, natural, inaccessible, unspoilt.

Company Profile Company name: Big Farm Brothers Started: September 2020 Founders: Vishal Mahajan and Navneet Kaur Based: Dubai Investment Park 1 Industry: food and agriculture Initial investment: $205,000 Current staff: eight to 10 Future plan: to expand to other GCC markets

23-man shortlist for next six Hall of Fame inductees Tony Adams, David Beckham, Dennis Bergkamp, Sol Campbell, Eric Cantona, Andrew Cole, Ashley Cole, Didier Drogba, Les Ferdinand, Rio Ferdinand, Robbie Fowler, Steven Gerrard, Roy Keane, Frank Lampard, Matt Le Tissier, Michael Owen, Peter Schmeichel, Paul Scholes, John Terry, Robin van Persie, Nemanja Vidic, Patrick Viera, Ian Wright.

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg

Bayern Munich v Real Madrid

When: April 25, 10.45pm kick-off (UAE)

Where: Allianz Arena, Munich

Live: BeIN Sports HD

Second leg: May 1, Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid

The biog Marital status: Separated with two young daughters Education: Master's degree from American Univeristy of Cairo Favourite book: That Is How They Defeat Despair by Salwa Aladian Favourite Motto: Their happiness is your happiness Goal: For Nefsy to become his legacy long after he is gon

Straightforward ways to reduce sugar in your family's diet Ban fruit juice and sodas

Eat a hearty breakfast that contains fats and wholegrains, such as peanut butter on multigrain toast or full-fat plain yoghurt with whole fruit and nuts, to avoid the need for a 10am snack

Give young children plain yoghurt with whole fruits mashed into it

Reduce the number of cakes, biscuits and sweets. Reserve them for a treat

Don’t eat dessert every day

Make your own smoothies. Always use the whole fruit to maintain the benefit of its fibre content and don’t add any sweeteners

Always go for natural whole foods over processed, packaged foods. Ask yourself would your grandmother have eaten it?

Read food labels if you really do feel the need to buy processed food

Eat everything in moderation

The cost of Covid testing around the world Egypt Dh514 for citizens; Dh865 for tourists Information can be found through VFS Global. Jordan Dh212 Centres include the Speciality Hospital, which now offers drive-through testing. Cambodia Dh478 Travel tests are managed by the Ministry of Health and National Institute of Public Health. Zanzibar AED 295 Zanzibar Public Health Emergency Operations Centre, located within the Lumumba Secondary School compound. Abu Dhabi Dh85 Abu Dhabi’s Seha has test centres throughout the UAE. UK From Dh400 Heathrow Airport now offers drive through and clinic-based testing, starting from Dh400 and up to Dh500 for the PCR test.

Company Profile Company name: Yeepeey Started: Soft launch in November, 2020 Founders: Sagar Chandiramani, Jatin Sharma and Monish Chandiramani Based: Dubai Industry: E-grocery Initial investment: $150,000 Future plan: Raise $1.5m and enter Saudi Arabia next year

