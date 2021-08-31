Dubai officials: Raising awareness about child protection law can prevent cases of neglect

Officials in Dubai say people need to be aware of the child protection law in the country to protect children from abuse.

Parents must be aware of the country’s child protection law and should teach children about it to prevent neglect and abuse, officials and experts in Dubai have said.

This is important to ensure children's mental, physical and emotional safety, they said in an online lecture on Monday.

Maitha Al Suwaidi, a social researcher, said in some cases couples going through divorce used their children as pawns against each other.

“Had families been more aware of the law, parents going through any sort of problems would have known it's not permitted to use their children as leverage,” Ms Al Suwaidi said.

“In one case, a girl lodged a complaint with us because she was given a humiliating name.

“As per the law, a child must be given a suitable name and it's this girl’s right to change her name since it was causing her humiliation among her peers.”

A senior prosecutor with Dubai's juvenile prosecution department, Shihab Ahmad, said many cases of child neglect and abuse would be prevented if there was more awareness.

“Parents need to know their rights and responsibilities and also educate their children about theirs,” he said.

A 30-year-old man approached prosecutors and reported that his parents had not obtained any official documents for him since birth, the meeting was told.

The session also heard how some children aged below 10 years were locked up in their apartments and left unsupervised.

“Parents speak of how they have long working hours, but it is their obligation to ensure their children’s safety and welfare is safeguarded to the greatest extent possible,” Mr Ahmad said.

In cases of child neglect, leading to death, the parents are charged but their circumstances are also taken into consideration, he said.

Dubai Police respond to 103 cases of child abuse in 2020

"We have to understand that no punishment is stronger than losing one’s child, and we keep this in mind when we work on cases where a child dies.”

Ms Al Suwaidi spoke about a toddler who fell to his death from a window.

“His parents did not fail in their duties and provided proper care for their child, but such an incident could have been prevented if they were more aware of safety measures necessary at home," she said.

“It's everyone’s responsibility, the media, in particular, to continue to highlight the issue of safety,” she said.

Ms Al Suwaidi said parents can also seek information and support from prosecutors, community development authorities, the police and others.

The UAE approved its child protection legislation, also known as Wadeema's Law, on March 15, 2016.

It lays out the legal rights of minors in the country and protects children, defined as anyone aged under 18, from all types of abuse, be it physical, verbal or psychological.

The law was prompted by the death of Wadeema, an 8-year-old Emirati girl buried in the Sharjah desert in 2012 after being tortured by her father and another adult.

Every year on March 15, Emirati Children’s Day, the UAE remembers Wadeema and recognises the strides made possible by the protective law.

If you go The flights Etihad flies direct from Abu Dhabi to San Francisco from Dh5,760 return including taxes. The car Etihad Guest members get a 10 per cent worldwide discount when booking with Hertz, as well as earning miles on their rentals. A week's car hire costs from Dh1,500 including taxes. The hotels Along the route, Motel 6 (www.motel6.com) offers good value and comfort, with rooms from $55 (Dh202) per night including taxes. In Portland, the Jupiter Hotel (https://jupiterhotel.com/) has rooms from $165 (Dh606) per night including taxes. The Society Hotel https://thesocietyhotel.com/ has rooms from $130 (Dh478) per night including taxes. More info To keep up with constant developments in Portland, visit www.travelportland.com. Good guidebooks include the Lonely Planet guides to Northern California and Washington, Oregon & the Pacific Northwest.

Emergency phone numbers in the UAE Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

What should do investors do now? What does the S&P 500's new all-time high mean for the average investor? Should I be euphoric? No. It's fine to be pleased about hearty returns on your investments. But it's not a good idea to tie your emotions closely to the ups and downs of the stock market. You'll get tired fast. This market moment comes on the heels of last year's nosedive. And it's not the first or last time the stock market will make a dramatic move. So what happened? It's more about what happened last year. Many of the concerns that triggered that plunge towards the end of last have largely been quelled. The US and China are slowly moving toward a trade agreement. The Federal Reserve has indicated it likely will not raise rates at all in 2019 after seven recent increases. And those changes, along with some strong earnings reports and broader healthy economic indicators, have fueled some optimism in stock markets. "The panic in the fourth quarter was based mostly on fears," says Brent Schutte, chief investment strategist for Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company. "The fundamentals have mostly held up, while the fears have gone away and the fears were based mostly on emotion." Should I buy? Should I sell? Maybe. It depends on what your long-term investment plan is. The best advice is usually the same no matter the day — determine your financial goals, make a plan to reach them and stick to it. "I would encourage (investors) not to overreact to highs, just as I would encourage them not to overreact to the lows of December," Mr Schutte says. All the same, there are some situations in which you should consider taking action. If you think you can't live through another low like last year, the time to get out is now. If the balance of assets in your portfolio is out of whack thanks to the rise of the stock market, make adjustments. And if you need your money in the next five to 10 years, it shouldn't be in stocks anyhow. But for most people, it's also a good time to just leave things be. Resist the urge to abandon the diversification of your portfolio, Mr Schutte cautions. It may be tempting to shed other investments that aren't performing as well, such as some international stocks, but diversification is designed to help steady your performance over time. Will the rally last? No one knows for sure. But David Bailin, chief investment officer at Citi Private Bank, expects the US market could move up 5 per cent to 7 per cent more over the next nine to 12 months, provided the Fed doesn't raise rates and earnings growth exceeds current expectations. We are in a late cycle market, a period when US equities have historically done very well, but volatility also rises, he says. "This phase can last six months to several years, but it's important clients remain invested and not try to prematurely position for a contraction of the market," Mr Bailin says. "Doing so would risk missing out on important portfolio returns."

