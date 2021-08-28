In pictures: inside the UAE's humanitarian camp for Afghan evacuees

The Emirates is committed to providing families with care and social support

Aug 28, 2021

Thousands of Afghan nationals have been transported to a humanitarian camp just outside of Abu Dhabi after fleeing their home country.

The evacuees were flown out of Afghanistan amid fears their lives would be at risk if they remained.

The UAE has begun to host Afghan families, especially women and children, and is committed to taking all necessary measures to provide them with care and social support while on UAE soil.

The UAE has facilitated the evacuation of about 40,000 Afghans and foreign nationals from Afghanistan using its national aircraft and airports.

Special permission was given by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the press to enter the camp and speak to those who have been evacuated from Afghanistan.

Updated: August 28th 2021, 11:21 AM
