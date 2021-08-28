In pictures: inside the UAE's humanitarian camp for Afghan evacuees

Thousands of Afghan nationals have been transported to a humanitarian camp just outside of Abu Dhabi after fleeing their home country.
The evacuees were flown out of Afghanistan amid fears their lives would be at risk if they remained.
The UAE has begun to host Afghan families, especially women and children, and is committed to taking all necessary measures to provide them with care and social support while on UAE soil.
The UAE has facilitated the evacuation of about 40,000 Afghans and foreign nationals from Afghanistan using its national aircraft and airports.
Special permission was given by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the press to enter the camp and speak to those who have been evacuated from Afghanistan.
Director: Ruben Fleischer
Cast: Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed
Rating: 1.5/5
Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors
Transmission: two-speed
Power: 671hp
Torque: 849Nm
Range: 456km
Price: from Dh437,900
On sale: now
Starring: Vidya Balan, Sanya Malhotra
Director: Anu Menon
Rating: Three out of five stars
Name: Timothy Husband
Nationality: New Zealand
Education: Degree in zoology at The University of Sydney
Favourite book: Lemurs of Madagascar by Russell A Mittermeier
Favourite music: Billy Joel
Weekends and holidays: Talking about animals or visiting his farm in Australia
Miss Granny
Director: Joyce Bernal
Starring: Sarah Geronimo, James Reid, Xian Lim, Nova Villa
3/5
(Tagalog with Eng/Ar subtitles)
