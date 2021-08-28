In pictures: inside the UAE's humanitarian camp for Afghan evacuees

The reception hall at Emirates Humanitarian City in Abu Dhabi, where evacuees from Afghanistan are being brought. All photos Victor Besa / The National

Thousands of Afghan nationals have been transported to a humanitarian camp just outside of Abu Dhabi after fleeing their home country.

The evacuees were flown out of Afghanistan amid fears their lives would be at risk if they remained.

The UAE has begun to host Afghan families, especially women and children, and is committed to taking all necessary measures to provide them with care and social support while on UAE soil.

Read more Afghanistan live: US air strike targets ISIS member

The UAE has facilitated the evacuation of about 40,000 Afghans and foreign nationals from Afghanistan using its national aircraft and airports.

Special permission was given by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the press to enter the camp and speak to those who have been evacuated from Afghanistan.

Venom Director: Ruben Fleischer Cast: Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed Rating: 1.5/5

The specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 849Nm Range: 456km Price: from Dh437,900 On sale: now

'Shakuntala Devi' Starring: Vidya Balan, Sanya Malhotra Director: Anu Menon Rating: Three out of five stars

The biog Name: Timothy Husband Nationality: New Zealand Education: Degree in zoology at The University of Sydney Favourite book: Lemurs of Madagascar by Russell A Mittermeier Favourite music: Billy Joel Weekends and holidays: Talking about animals or visiting his farm in Australia

Miss Granny Director: Joyce Bernal Starring: Sarah Geronimo, James Reid, Xian Lim, Nova Villa 3/5 (Tagalog with Eng/Ar subtitles)

