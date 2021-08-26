UAE begins hosting and providing social care for Afghan families

Passengers emerge from a military flight that arrived from Afghanistan at Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai on August 19. Pawan Singh / The National

The UAE has begun to host Afghan families, especially women and children, and is committed to taking all necessary measures to provide them with care and social support while on UAE soil.

The initiative by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, is designed to extend safety and dignity to these families, the state news agency Wam reported.

UAE very involved in civilian evacuation from Afghanistan. Tonight, Shaikh Mohammad bin Zayed,ordered hosting Afghan families,especially women and children & provide them with care & social support. In these difficult times we want to ensure that all can live in safety & dignity pic.twitter.com/xlVyNuBRp0 — د. أنور قرقاش (@AnwarGargash) August 26, 2021

The programme takes place against the backdrop of the UAE's provision of support and facilitation of flights for a number of nations and non-government organisations to safely evacuate their officials and support staff, including Afghan nationals, through the UAE airports.

Read more Joe Biden thanks Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed for UAE's Afghanistan evacuation help

The UAE has facilitated the evacuation of about 39,827 Afghans and foreign nationals from Afghanistan using its national aircraft and airports.

The humanitarian and relief efforts that were undertaken by the UAE in light of recent developments in Afghanistan embody the principles set forth by Sheikh Mohamed, which underpin global co-operation and solidarity in times of crisis, said Wam.

