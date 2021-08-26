UAE begins hosting and providing social care for Afghan families

The UAE has begun to host Afghan families, especially women and children, and is committed to taking all necessary measures to provide them with care and social support while on UAE soil.
The initiative by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, is designed to extend safety and dignity to these families, the state news agency Wam reported.
UAE very involved in civilian evacuation from Afghanistan. Tonight, Shaikh Mohammad bin Zayed,ordered hosting Afghan families,especially women and children & provide them with care & social support. In these difficult times we want to ensure that all can live in safety & dignity pic.twitter.com/xlVyNuBRp0— د. أنور قرقاش (@AnwarGargash) August 26, 2021
The programme takes place against the backdrop of the UAE's provision of support and facilitation of flights for a number of nations and non-government organisations to safely evacuate their officials and support staff, including Afghan nationals, through the UAE airports.
The UAE has facilitated the evacuation of about 39,827 Afghans and foreign nationals from Afghanistan using its national aircraft and airports.
The humanitarian and relief efforts that were undertaken by the UAE in light of recent developments in Afghanistan embody the principles set forth by Sheikh Mohamed, which underpin global co-operation and solidarity in times of crisis, said Wam.
Capernaum (Lebanon)
- Natural and grey hair takes colour differently than chemically treated hair
- Taking hair from a dark to a light colour should involve a slow transition through warmer stages of colour
- When choosing a colour (especially a lighter tone), allow for a natural lift of warmth
- Most modern hair colours are technique-based, in that they require a confident hand and taught skills
- If you decide to be brave and go for it, seek professional advice and use a semi-permanent colour
Company Profile
Company name: Yeepeey
Started: Soft launch in November, 2020
Founders: Sagar Chandiramani, Jatin Sharma and Monish Chandiramani
Based: Dubai
Industry: E-grocery
Initial investment: $150,000
Future plan: Raise $1.5m and enter Saudi Arabia next year
Tottenham Hotspur 0 Everton 1 (Calvert-Lewin 55')
Man of the Match Allan (Everton)
Aya Iskandarani: Debates on sovereignty and neutrality alive in Iraq and Lebanon
Robin Mills: Iran's deeper partnership with China is not all that it appears to be
Thomas Harding: US military ready for redeployment of troops to the Gulf
Test squad: Azhar Ali (captain), Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan(wicketkeeper), Musa Khan, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Yasir Shah
Twenty20 squad: Babar Azam (captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Musa Khan, Shadab Khan, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz
Rashid & Rajab
Director: Mohammed Saeed Harib
Stars: Shadi Alfons, Marwan Abdullah, Doaa Mostafa Ragab
Two stars out of five
Produced: Luv Films, YRF Films
Directed: Akiv Ali
Cast: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Rakul Preet Singh, Jimmy Sheirgill, Jaaved Jaffrey
Rating: 3.5/5 stars
This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.
Shubh Mangal Saavdhan
Directed by: RS Prasanna
Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar
Aya Iskandarani: Debates on sovereignty and neutrality alive in Iraq and Lebanon
Robin Mills: Iran's deeper partnership with China is not all that it appears to be
Thomas Harding: US military ready for redeployment of troops to the Gulf
How a groundbreaking soil-less farming inititiave is empowering rural communities across Jordan
Essay: Venice's floods should serve as a wake-up call for the world
UAE ready for innovation in area of water management – this is not a pipe dream
Saudi artist Manal AlDowayan unveils new piece of land art addressing water scarcity in Al Ula
Chelsea 2
Willian (13'), Ross Barkley (64')
Liverpool 0
Name: Yousef Al Bahar
Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994
Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers
1: Quinoa
2. Bathua
3. Amaranth
4. Pearl and finger millet
5. Sorghum
A comparison of sending Dh20,000 from the UAE using two different routes at the same time - the first direct from a UAE bank to a bank in Germany, and the second from the same UAE bank via an online platform to Germany - found key differences in cost and speed. The transfers were both initiated on January 30.
Route 1: bank transfer
The UAE bank charged Dh152.25 for the Dh20,000 transfer. On top of that, their exchange rate margin added a difference of around Dh415, compared with the mid-market rate.
Total cost: Dh567.25 - around 2.9 per cent of the total amount
Total received: €4,670.30
Route 2: online platform
The UAE bank’s charge for sending Dh20,000 to a UK dirham-denominated account was Dh2.10. The exchange rate margin cost was Dh60, plus a Dh12 fee.
Total cost: Dh74.10, around 0.4 per cent of the transaction
Total received: €4,756
The UAE bank transfer was far quicker – around two to three working days, while the online platform took around four to five days, but was considerably cheaper. In the online platform transfer, the funds were also exposed to currency risk during the period it took for them to arrive.
