UAE weather: fair and partly cloudy with increasing temperatures

Temperatures will reach 40°C in Abu Dhabi and 42°C in Dubai on Friday

DUBAI , UNITED ARAB EMIRATES , November 24 – 2020

The heat is expected to be turned up slightly in Dubai on Friday. Pawan Singh / The National

Soraya Ebrahimi
Aug 26, 2021

The weather will be fair to partly cloudy and temperatures will increase slightly.

It will feel humid by night and into Saturday morning over some coastal areas, and winds will be light to moderate, freshening at times.

Conditions will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Gulf of Oman.

Updated: August 26th 2021, 11:55 PM
PROFILE OF SWVL

Started: April 2017

Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh

Based: Cairo, Egypt

Sector: transport

Size: 450+ employees

Investment: approximately $80 million

Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

Living in...

This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Studying addiction

This month, Dubai Medical College launched the Middle East’s first master's programme in addiction science.

Together with the Erada Centre for Treatment and Rehabilitation, the college offers a two-year master’s course as well as a one-year diploma in the same subject.

The move was announced earlier this year and is part of a new drive to combat drug abuse and increase the region’s capacity for treating drug addiction.

The five pillars of Islam

1. Fasting

2. Prayer

3. Hajj

4. Shahada

5. Zakat 

The specs

Price, base / as tested Dh1,470,000 (est)
Engine 6.9-litre twin-turbo W12
Gearbox eight-speed automatic
Power 626bhp @ 6,000rpm
Torque: 900Nm @ 1,350rpm
Fuel economy, combined 14.0L / 100km

