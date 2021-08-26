UAE weather: fair and partly cloudy with increasing temperatures

The heat is expected to be turned up slightly in Dubai on Friday. Pawan Singh / The National

The weather will be fair to partly cloudy and temperatures will increase slightly.

It will feel humid by night and into Saturday morning over some coastal areas, and winds will be light to moderate, freshening at times.

Conditions will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Gulf of Oman.

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Studying addiction This month, Dubai Medical College launched the Middle East’s first master's programme in addiction science. Together with the Erada Centre for Treatment and Rehabilitation, the college offers a two-year master’s course as well as a one-year diploma in the same subject. The move was announced earlier this year and is part of a new drive to combat drug abuse and increase the region’s capacity for treating drug addiction.

Studying addiction This month, Dubai Medical College launched the Middle East’s first master's programme in addiction science. Together with the Erada Centre for Treatment and Rehabilitation, the college offers a two-year master’s course as well as a one-year diploma in the same subject. The move was announced earlier this year and is part of a new drive to combat drug abuse and increase the region’s capacity for treating drug addiction.

Studying addiction This month, Dubai Medical College launched the Middle East’s first master's programme in addiction science. Together with the Erada Centre for Treatment and Rehabilitation, the college offers a two-year master’s course as well as a one-year diploma in the same subject. The move was announced earlier this year and is part of a new drive to combat drug abuse and increase the region’s capacity for treating drug addiction.

Studying addiction This month, Dubai Medical College launched the Middle East’s first master's programme in addiction science. Together with the Erada Centre for Treatment and Rehabilitation, the college offers a two-year master’s course as well as a one-year diploma in the same subject. The move was announced earlier this year and is part of a new drive to combat drug abuse and increase the region’s capacity for treating drug addiction.

Studying addiction This month, Dubai Medical College launched the Middle East’s first master's programme in addiction science. Together with the Erada Centre for Treatment and Rehabilitation, the college offers a two-year master’s course as well as a one-year diploma in the same subject. The move was announced earlier this year and is part of a new drive to combat drug abuse and increase the region’s capacity for treating drug addiction.

Studying addiction This month, Dubai Medical College launched the Middle East’s first master's programme in addiction science. Together with the Erada Centre for Treatment and Rehabilitation, the college offers a two-year master’s course as well as a one-year diploma in the same subject. The move was announced earlier this year and is part of a new drive to combat drug abuse and increase the region’s capacity for treating drug addiction.

Studying addiction This month, Dubai Medical College launched the Middle East’s first master's programme in addiction science. Together with the Erada Centre for Treatment and Rehabilitation, the college offers a two-year master’s course as well as a one-year diploma in the same subject. The move was announced earlier this year and is part of a new drive to combat drug abuse and increase the region’s capacity for treating drug addiction.

Studying addiction This month, Dubai Medical College launched the Middle East’s first master's programme in addiction science. Together with the Erada Centre for Treatment and Rehabilitation, the college offers a two-year master’s course as well as a one-year diploma in the same subject. The move was announced earlier this year and is part of a new drive to combat drug abuse and increase the region’s capacity for treating drug addiction.

Studying addiction This month, Dubai Medical College launched the Middle East’s first master's programme in addiction science. Together with the Erada Centre for Treatment and Rehabilitation, the college offers a two-year master’s course as well as a one-year diploma in the same subject. The move was announced earlier this year and is part of a new drive to combat drug abuse and increase the region’s capacity for treating drug addiction.

Studying addiction This month, Dubai Medical College launched the Middle East’s first master's programme in addiction science. Together with the Erada Centre for Treatment and Rehabilitation, the college offers a two-year master’s course as well as a one-year diploma in the same subject. The move was announced earlier this year and is part of a new drive to combat drug abuse and increase the region’s capacity for treating drug addiction.

Studying addiction This month, Dubai Medical College launched the Middle East’s first master's programme in addiction science. Together with the Erada Centre for Treatment and Rehabilitation, the college offers a two-year master’s course as well as a one-year diploma in the same subject. The move was announced earlier this year and is part of a new drive to combat drug abuse and increase the region’s capacity for treating drug addiction.

Studying addiction This month, Dubai Medical College launched the Middle East’s first master's programme in addiction science. Together with the Erada Centre for Treatment and Rehabilitation, the college offers a two-year master’s course as well as a one-year diploma in the same subject. The move was announced earlier this year and is part of a new drive to combat drug abuse and increase the region’s capacity for treating drug addiction.

Studying addiction This month, Dubai Medical College launched the Middle East’s first master's programme in addiction science. Together with the Erada Centre for Treatment and Rehabilitation, the college offers a two-year master’s course as well as a one-year diploma in the same subject. The move was announced earlier this year and is part of a new drive to combat drug abuse and increase the region’s capacity for treating drug addiction.

Studying addiction This month, Dubai Medical College launched the Middle East’s first master's programme in addiction science. Together with the Erada Centre for Treatment and Rehabilitation, the college offers a two-year master’s course as well as a one-year diploma in the same subject. The move was announced earlier this year and is part of a new drive to combat drug abuse and increase the region’s capacity for treating drug addiction.

Studying addiction This month, Dubai Medical College launched the Middle East’s first master's programme in addiction science. Together with the Erada Centre for Treatment and Rehabilitation, the college offers a two-year master’s course as well as a one-year diploma in the same subject. The move was announced earlier this year and is part of a new drive to combat drug abuse and increase the region’s capacity for treating drug addiction.

Studying addiction This month, Dubai Medical College launched the Middle East’s first master's programme in addiction science. Together with the Erada Centre for Treatment and Rehabilitation, the college offers a two-year master’s course as well as a one-year diploma in the same subject. The move was announced earlier this year and is part of a new drive to combat drug abuse and increase the region’s capacity for treating drug addiction.

More from Con Coughlin The thorn in the side of Biden's foreign policy team

More from Con Coughlin The thorn in the side of Biden's foreign policy team

More from Con Coughlin The thorn in the side of Biden's foreign policy team

More from Con Coughlin The thorn in the side of Biden's foreign policy team

More from Con Coughlin The thorn in the side of Biden's foreign policy team

More from Con Coughlin The thorn in the side of Biden's foreign policy team

More from Con Coughlin The thorn in the side of Biden's foreign policy team

More from Con Coughlin The thorn in the side of Biden's foreign policy team

More from Con Coughlin The thorn in the side of Biden's foreign policy team

More from Con Coughlin The thorn in the side of Biden's foreign policy team

More from Con Coughlin The thorn in the side of Biden's foreign policy team

More from Con Coughlin The thorn in the side of Biden's foreign policy team

More from Con Coughlin The thorn in the side of Biden's foreign policy team

More from Con Coughlin The thorn in the side of Biden's foreign policy team

More from Con Coughlin The thorn in the side of Biden's foreign policy team

More from Con Coughlin The thorn in the side of Biden's foreign policy team

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh1,470,000 (est)

Engine 6.9-litre twin-turbo W12

Gearbox eight-speed automatic

Power 626bhp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 900Nm @ 1,350rpm

Fuel economy, combined 14.0L / 100km

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh1,470,000 (est)

Engine 6.9-litre twin-turbo W12

Gearbox eight-speed automatic

Power 626bhp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 900Nm @ 1,350rpm

Fuel economy, combined 14.0L / 100km

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh1,470,000 (est)

Engine 6.9-litre twin-turbo W12

Gearbox eight-speed automatic

Power 626bhp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 900Nm @ 1,350rpm

Fuel economy, combined 14.0L / 100km

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh1,470,000 (est)

Engine 6.9-litre twin-turbo W12

Gearbox eight-speed automatic

Power 626bhp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 900Nm @ 1,350rpm

Fuel economy, combined 14.0L / 100km

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh1,470,000 (est)

Engine 6.9-litre twin-turbo W12

Gearbox eight-speed automatic

Power 626bhp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 900Nm @ 1,350rpm

Fuel economy, combined 14.0L / 100km

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh1,470,000 (est)

Engine 6.9-litre twin-turbo W12

Gearbox eight-speed automatic

Power 626bhp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 900Nm @ 1,350rpm

Fuel economy, combined 14.0L / 100km

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh1,470,000 (est)

Engine 6.9-litre twin-turbo W12

Gearbox eight-speed automatic

Power 626bhp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 900Nm @ 1,350rpm

Fuel economy, combined 14.0L / 100km

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh1,470,000 (est)

Engine 6.9-litre twin-turbo W12

Gearbox eight-speed automatic

Power 626bhp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 900Nm @ 1,350rpm

Fuel economy, combined 14.0L / 100km

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh1,470,000 (est)

Engine 6.9-litre twin-turbo W12

Gearbox eight-speed automatic

Power 626bhp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 900Nm @ 1,350rpm

Fuel economy, combined 14.0L / 100km

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh1,470,000 (est)

Engine 6.9-litre twin-turbo W12

Gearbox eight-speed automatic

Power 626bhp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 900Nm @ 1,350rpm

Fuel economy, combined 14.0L / 100km

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh1,470,000 (est)

Engine 6.9-litre twin-turbo W12

Gearbox eight-speed automatic

Power 626bhp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 900Nm @ 1,350rpm

Fuel economy, combined 14.0L / 100km

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh1,470,000 (est)

Engine 6.9-litre twin-turbo W12

Gearbox eight-speed automatic

Power 626bhp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 900Nm @ 1,350rpm

Fuel economy, combined 14.0L / 100km

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh1,470,000 (est)

Engine 6.9-litre twin-turbo W12

Gearbox eight-speed automatic

Power 626bhp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 900Nm @ 1,350rpm

Fuel economy, combined 14.0L / 100km

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh1,470,000 (est)

Engine 6.9-litre twin-turbo W12

Gearbox eight-speed automatic

Power 626bhp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 900Nm @ 1,350rpm

Fuel economy, combined 14.0L / 100km

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh1,470,000 (est)

Engine 6.9-litre twin-turbo W12

Gearbox eight-speed automatic

Power 626bhp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 900Nm @ 1,350rpm

Fuel economy, combined 14.0L / 100km