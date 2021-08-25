Exclusive: Australian engineer Rob Pether jailed for five years by Iraqi court

An Australian engineer who was detained in Iraq has been sentenced to five years in jail for an unspecified offence related to a his employer.

Rob Pether attended a court in Baghdad on Wednesday to be told he will remain in jail until 2026.

The 46-year-old, who lived in Dubai with his wife and children, was said to be devastated at the sentence.

"It broke my heart to have to tell our children what had happened," his wife Desree Pether said, speaking exclusively to The National.

"Our eight-year-old daughter Nala turned round to me and said 'but Mummy that means I will be 13 when I see Daddy again

Mr Pether worked as an engineer for a Dubai-based company that was contracted to do work on the Zaha-Hadid-designed Central Bank of Iraq headquarters on the banks of the Tigris River.

The dad-of-three has remained in custody since then, along with Egyptian colleague, Khalid Zaghlol, with several bail applications being rejected despite no charges being presented to him.

He travelled extensively in the region and had lived in Dubai for 10 years.

"Our eight-year-old daughter Nala turned round to me and said 'but Mummy that means I will be 13 when I see Daddy again'.

"We are devastated and living in hell right now.

"I am just in shock this could happen. All I can say for sure right now is we will definitely be appealing it."

Ms Pether said she was waiting for an update on the legal proceedings from the Australian Embassy before commenting further.

Australian Robert Pether pictured with his three children. Courtesy: Desree Pether

The National has contacted both the Australian and Irish governments for comment, as Ms Pether is a citizen of Ireland and is currently living there with her family.

CME Consulting, Mr Pether’s employer who is providing him with a lawyer in Iraq, has not responded to emails and calls since he was detained.

The dispute surrounds a $33 million contract awarded to CME Consulting in 2015.

Plummeting oil prices in the international market and Iraq’s war with extremist group ISIS resulted in a lack of funding, which led to the suspension of the project a year later.

Work resumed on the project in Iraq in 2018. CME Consulting then completed 39 of the 48 months stipulated in the contract, being paid for 32 months before payments were withheld.

CME were asked by the Central Bank to extend the contract for three months to make up for work suspended during the coronavirus restrictions last year.

The bank informed CME it would not pay for the extension, which led to the company refusing as it said the suspension was not its decision.

The bank is also asking for $12 million to be returned, describing the sum as “extra payments”.

