Scottish oil worker home in Dubai after 11-month Iraq ordeal

Thomas Simpson travelled to Iraq for work last summer and was arrested before being placed on a no-fly list, over a matter he believes related to his former employer. Pictured in the Springs, Dubai with his children Jamie (16) and Kane (13).

A Dubai resident has spoken of his relief after returning home to his family, almost a year after being detained and prevented from leaving Iraq.

Thomas Simpson, 61, was arrested at Basra International Airport last July, after flying in for work.

He still does not fully understand what he stood accused of, although he knows it related to a previous job he had in the country two years ago.

Despite various attempts to unravel the issue, Mr Simpson is still unclear if he was ever formally charged with an offence.

Quote To meet my kids at the airport was just indescribable. We just held each other so tightly for so long Thomas Simpson

But he was cleared of any wrongdoing by a court Erbil. He was finally allowed to leave on July 3 after a no-fly order was removed. British authorities said they were aware of his case and had been in contact with Mr Simpson, in a statement to The National.

This allowed the Scot to fly in to Dubai, where he was reunited with his partner Esme, and children Jamie, 16, and Kane, 13.

The moment the plane took off from Erbil was the “most wonderful feeling”, said Mr Simpson, who has lived in Dubai for 13 years.

“Then to meet my kids at the airport was just indescribable. We just held each other so tightly for so long. And we all sobbed and came home together and it was just the best feeling,” he said.

Mr Simpson spent three "miserable" days in solitary confinement, after being arrested at the airport last July, before his current employer arranged for a lawyer to get him out of prison.

He was able to return to his company's worksite, south of Basra.

“I had to remain there for the next for the next 11 months because I couldn't fly. I couldn’t leave. But at least I was working and earning. And I wasn't in jail anymore,” he said.

Mr Simpson said he understands his arrest related to a joint venture, an oil storage operation involving a Lebanese and local Kurdish company, from 2018 to 2019, which soured.

He worked as the general manager of the site at the time.

His employer, the Lebanese company, eventually pulled out, after which Mr Simpson was “marched off site by machine gun point”.

That was the last he heard of it, until he was arrested in Basra last July.

“I understand the local Kurdish half thought I must have been involved in the dissolution of the joint venture. I wasn’t,” he said.

“I was just there on a purely operational basis to run the facility. That was the most terrifying part of it. It was like, hang on, what have I done wrong? What’s the charge? I still have no idea what the charge was.”

Mr Simpson, who went through four lawyers before finding one who was able to help him, was eventually summoned to Erbil by a judge.

“My colleagues, some of whom are quite connected, arranged for me to be driven to Erbil from Basra," he said.

“They then engaged a security guy who was pretty high up in Basra and he got me through the checkpoints just with his own clout. Because this is how Iraq works,” he said.

The process was supposed to take days, but stretched to weeks, as he gave testimony and was referred to various government departments, including police, immigration and other agencies to help clear his name.

Thomas Simpson, pictured with partner Esme, is relieved to be back home in Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National

“You get a bit of paper off one guy, then you have to proceed to the next stage,” he said.

“There is no system which says Tom is good to go for the next stage. So that five or six days turned into seven weeks that I spent in a hotel in Erbil.”

He tried to leave the country in late May, but was refused, as the system had not yet been updated to show he had been cleared at that stage.

The UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said it had been in contact with Mr Simpson.

“Our staff were in contact with a British man following his arrest and travel ban in Iraq,” said an FCDO spokesman.

Mr Simpson said he has been in touch with the wife of Robert Pether, an Australian who has been held without charge for 90 days.

“Tom has was in touch to offer help and provide some advice because he knows what we are going through,” said Desree Pether.

“Tom’s had a similar experience to what my husband is going through right now.”

Mr Pether, an engineer, was arrested along with a colleague when he attended what he thought was a routine business meeting with his employer’s client, the Central Bank of Iraq.

He has remained in custody for 90 days over a contract dispute, without being charged with any offence.

His wife said she was hopeful his case would be heard by the civil court in the near future.

How will Gen Alpha invest? Mark Chahwan, co-founder and chief executive of robo-advisory firm Sarwa, forecasts that Generation Alpha (born between 2010 and 2024) will start investing in their teenage years and therefore benefit from compound interest. “Technology and education should be the main drivers to make this happen, whether it’s investing in a few clicks or their schools/parents stepping up their personal finance education skills,” he adds. Mr Chahwan says younger generations have a higher capacity to take on risk, but for some their appetite can be more cautious because they are investing for the first time. “Schools still do not teach personal finance and stock market investing, so a lot of the learning journey can feel daunting and intimidating,” he says. He advises millennials to not always start with an aggressive portfolio even if they can afford to take risks. “We always advise to work your way up to your risk capacity, that way you experience volatility and get used to it. Given the higher risk capacity for the younger generations, stocks are a favourite,” says Mr Chahwan. Highlighting the role technology has played in encouraging millennials and Gen Z to invest, he says: “They were often excluded, but with lower account minimums ... a customer with $1,000 [Dh3,672] in their account has their money working for them just as hard as the portfolio of a high get-worth individual.”

LA LIGA FIXTURES Friday Granada v Real Betis (9.30pm) Valencia v Levante (midnight) Saturday Espanyol v Alaves (4pm) Celta Vigo v Villarreal (7pm) Leganes v Real Valladolid (9.30pm) Mallorca v Barcelona (midnight) Sunday Atletic Bilbao v Atletico Madrid (4pm) Real Madrid v Eibar (9.30pm) Real Sociedad v Osasuna (midnight)

LA LIGA FIXTURES Friday (UAE kick-off times) Levante v Real Mallorca (12am) Leganes v Barcelona (4pm) Real Betis v Valencia (7pm) Granada v Atletico Madrid (9.30pm) Sunday Real Madrid v Real Sociedad (12am) Espanyol v Getafe (3pm) Osasuna v Athletic Bilbao (5pm) Eibar v Alaves (7pm) Villarreal v Celta Vigo (9.30pm) Monday Real Valladolid v Sevilla (12am)

Dr Amal Khalid Alias revealed a recent case of a woman with daughters, who specifically wanted a boy. A semen analysis of the father showed abnormal sperm so the couple required IVF. Out of 21 eggs collected, six were unused leaving 15 suitable for IVF. A specific procedure was used, called intracytoplasmic sperm injection where a single sperm cell is inserted into the egg. On day three of the process, 14 embryos were biopsied for gender selection. The next day, a pre-implantation genetic report revealed four normal male embryos, three female and seven abnormal samples. Day five of the treatment saw two male embryos transferred to the patient. The woman recorded a positive pregnancy test two weeks later.

Turkish Ladies Various artists, Sony Music Turkey

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

The Baghdad Clock Shahad Al Rawi, Oneworld

UAE jiu-jitsu squad Men: Hamad Nawad and Khalid Al Balushi (56kg), Omar Al Fadhli and Saeed Al Mazroui (62kg), Taleb Al Kirbi and Humaid Al Kaabi (69kg), Mohammed Al Qubaisi and Saud Al Hammadi (70kg), Khalfan Belhol and Mohammad Haitham Radhi (85kg), Faisal Al Ketbi and Zayed Al Kaabi (94kg) Women: Wadima Al Yafei and Mahra Al Hanaei (49kg), Bashayer Al Matrooshi and Hessa Al Shamsi (62kg)

'Spies in Disguise' Director: Nick Bruno and Troy Quane Stars: Will Smith, Tom Holland, Karen Gillan and Roshida Jones Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

The Equaliser 2 Director Antoine Fuqua Starring: Denzel Washington, Bill Pullman, Melissa Leo, Ashton Sanders Three stars

How to report a beggar Abu Dhabi – Call 999 or 8002626 (Aman Service) Dubai – Call 800243 Sharjah – Call 065632222 Ras Al Khaimah - Call 072053372 Ajman – Call 067401616 Umm Al Quwain – Call 999 Fujairah - Call 092051100 or 092224411

Financial considerations before buying a property Buyers should try to pay as much in cash as possible for a property, limiting the mortgage value to as little as they can afford. This means they not only pay less in interest but their monthly costs are also reduced. Ideally, the monthly mortgage payment should not exceed 20 per cent of the purchaser’s total household income, says Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching. “If it’s a rental property, plan for the property to have periods when it does not have a tenant. Ensure you have enough cash set aside to pay the mortgage and other costs during these periods, ideally at least six months,” she says. Also, shop around for the best mortgage interest rate. Understand the terms and conditions, especially what happens after any introductory periods, Ms Glynn adds. Using a good mortgage broker is worth the investment to obtain the best rate available for a buyer’s needs and circumstances. A good mortgage broker will help the buyer understand the terms and conditions of the mortgage and make the purchasing process efficient and easier.

FIGHT CARD From 5.30pm in the following order: Featherweight Marcelo Pontes (BRA) v Azouz Anwar (EGY) Catchweight 90kg Moustafa Rashid Nada (KSA) v Imad Al Howayeck (LEB) Welterweight Mohammed Al Khatib (JOR) v Gimbat Ismailov (RUS) Flyweight (women) Lucie Bertaud (FRA) v Kelig Pinson (BEL) Lightweight Alexandru Chitoran (BEL) v Regelo Enumerables Jr (PHI) Catchweight 100kg Mohamed Ali (EGY) v Marc Vleiger (NED) Featherweight James Bishop (AUS) v Mark Valerio (PHI) Welterweight Gerson Carvalho (BRA) v Abdelghani Saber (EGY) Middleweight Bakhtiyar Abbasov (AZE) v Igor Litoshik (BLR) Bantamweight: Fabio Mello (BRA) v Mark Alcoba (PHI) Welterweight Ahmed Labban (LEB) v Magomedsultan Magemedsultanov (RUS) Bantamweight Trent Girdham (AUS) v Jayson Margallo (PHI) Lightweight Usman Nurmagomedov (RUS) v Roman Golovinov (UKR) Middleweight Tarek Suleiman (SYR) v Steve Kennedy (AUS) Lightweight Dan Moret (USA) v Anton Kuivanen (FIN)

