Sheikh Saif bin Zayed congratulates Fujairah service centre for top award

Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, has unveiled a plaque at Fujairah Police Traffic and Licensing Centre marking its commitment to serving the public.

The centre was awarded a six-star award for its commitment to serving the public during the assessment announced earlier this month, state news agency Wam reported on Monday.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, announced the results and the Fujairah centre was one of only two to receive the six-star rating.

Sheikh Mohammed called on centres that secured only three stars - the lowest - to raise standards.

The UAE government introduced the rating system - grading from two to seven - in 2012 to boost the quality of services provided to the public.

Government centres are ranked every two years through visits by "mystery shoppers", social media comments and feedback forms filled in by customers.

Sheikh Mohammed has frequently carried out unexpected inspections of government offices. In 2018 he embarked on an inspection of Dubai International Airport and called on officials to "raise the bar" in welcoming travellers.

Sheikh Saif, meanwhile, congratulated the team in Fujairah on their achievement.