Sheikh Mohamed meets French foreign and defence ministers in Abu Dhabi

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, receives Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, at Al Shati Palace. Hamad Al Kaabi / Ministry of Presidential Affairs

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Monday received Jean-Yves Le Drian, France's Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Florence Parly, Minister of Defence.

During the meeting at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi, they discussed the current developments in Afghanistan.

The two ministers conveyed the thanks and appreciation of President Emmanuel Macron for support provided by the UAE for the evacuation of French diplomats and nationals from Kabul, Wam reported.

Along with the citizens of allied countries, the UAE helped to provide them with safe passage from Afghanistan.

The ministers expressed their appreciation for the UAE's humanitarian role in supporting international relief efforts in Afghanistan over the years.

Sheikh Mohamed spoke of the value of the UAE's historical relations with France and with Mr Macron, pointing out the importance of the role of friends and allies in solidarity and extending a helping hand during difficult times, Wam said.

Dealing with the humanitarian side of the repercussions of the events in Afghanistan requires solidarity and falls within the UAE's humanitarian message, Sheikh Mohamed said.

He praised the strategic nature of French-UAE ties and the mutual trust that unites the two countries, and their positive and moderate vision towards issues of security, stability and prosperity in the region.

They also discussed ways to strengthen and develop their relationship for the benefit of the two countries and their people, Wam reported.

The meeting was also attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, chairman of the board of directors of Abu Dhabi Airports, Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the President, Khaldoon Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority and chief executive and managing director of Mubadala, Maj Gen Essa Al Mazrouei, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, Maj Gen Ibrahim Al Alawi, Commander of the Air Force and Air Defence, and Hend Al Otaiba, ambassador to France.

Secret Pigeon Service: Operation Colomba, Resistance and the Struggle to Liberate Europe

Gordon Corera, Harper Collins

Secret Pigeon Service: Operation Colomba, Resistance and the Struggle to Liberate Europe

Gordon Corera, Harper Collins

Secret Pigeon Service: Operation Colomba, Resistance and the Struggle to Liberate Europe

Gordon Corera, Harper Collins

Secret Pigeon Service: Operation Colomba, Resistance and the Struggle to Liberate Europe

Gordon Corera, Harper Collins

Secret Pigeon Service: Operation Colomba, Resistance and the Struggle to Liberate Europe

Gordon Corera, Harper Collins

Secret Pigeon Service: Operation Colomba, Resistance and the Struggle to Liberate Europe

Gordon Corera, Harper Collins

Secret Pigeon Service: Operation Colomba, Resistance and the Struggle to Liberate Europe

Gordon Corera, Harper Collins

Secret Pigeon Service: Operation Colomba, Resistance and the Struggle to Liberate Europe

Gordon Corera, Harper Collins

Secret Pigeon Service: Operation Colomba, Resistance and the Struggle to Liberate Europe

Gordon Corera, Harper Collins

Secret Pigeon Service: Operation Colomba, Resistance and the Struggle to Liberate Europe

Gordon Corera, Harper Collins

Secret Pigeon Service: Operation Colomba, Resistance and the Struggle to Liberate Europe

Gordon Corera, Harper Collins

Secret Pigeon Service: Operation Colomba, Resistance and the Struggle to Liberate Europe

Gordon Corera, Harper Collins

Secret Pigeon Service: Operation Colomba, Resistance and the Struggle to Liberate Europe

Gordon Corera, Harper Collins

Secret Pigeon Service: Operation Colomba, Resistance and the Struggle to Liberate Europe

Gordon Corera, Harper Collins

Secret Pigeon Service: Operation Colomba, Resistance and the Struggle to Liberate Europe

Gordon Corera, Harper Collins