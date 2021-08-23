Dubai residents stranded abroad have six-month visa extension, says flydubai

A passenger waits at the drop-off point at Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, India.

Dubai residents who are stranded abroad owing to flight restrictions will have their residence visas extended by six months, flydubai has said.

It said people from six countries were eligible for the move, referencing a decision by Dubai's immigration authority.

The airline said the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs gave the extension to people from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Nigeria and Uganda. At present, only residents – not tourists or jobseekers – from those countries are allowed to travel to the Emirates.

Screenshot taken of latest announcement on Fly Dubai website. Source: flydubai.com

People from those countries will be allowed back into the UAE on their extended residence visa until November 10, as long as their original visa expired after April 10.

The authority was contacted by The National but did release any further information.

Restrictions were eased this month when UAE residents who were stranded in countries on the banned list were allowed to return. Despite a rush to return in recent weeks, many thousands remain abroad because of problems with coronavirus testing and flights.

"The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) has extended the expiry date of Dubai-issued UAE resident visas for nationals of India, Nepal, Nigeria, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Uganda who are stranded outside of the UAE," the airline said.

"The expiry date has been extended to November 10, 2021. This applies to Dubai-issued UAE resident visas which have expired or will expire between April 20, 2021, and November 9, 2021, inclusive.

"The expiry date will not be extended for UAE residents with Dubai-issued visas who have stayed outside of the UAE for more than six months if they left before October 20, 2020."

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Graduated from the American University of Sharjah She is the eldest of three brothers and two sisters Has helped solve 15 cases of electric shocks Enjoys travelling, reading and horse riding

THE DETAILS Director: Milan Jhaveri

Producer: Emmay Entertainment and T-Series

Cast: John Abraham, Manoj Bajpayee

Rating: 2/5

The specs: 2018 Nissan Patrol Nismo Price: base / as tested: Dh382,000 Engine: 5.6-litre V8 Gearbox: Seven-speed automatic Power: 428hp @ 5,800rpm Torque: 560Nm @ 3,600rpm Fuel economy, combined: 12.7L / 100km

