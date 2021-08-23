Dubai residents stranded abroad have six-month visa extension, says flydubai

Dubai residents who are stranded abroad owing to flight restrictions will have their residence visas extended by six months, flydubai has said.
It said people from six countries were eligible for the move, referencing a decision by Dubai's immigration authority.
The airline said the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs gave the extension to people from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Nigeria and Uganda. At present, only residents – not tourists or jobseekers – from those countries are allowed to travel to the Emirates.
People from those countries will be allowed back into the UAE on their extended residence visa until November 10, as long as their original visa expired after April 10.
The authority was contacted by The National but did release any further information.
Restrictions were eased this month when UAE residents who were stranded in countries on the banned list were allowed to return. Despite a rush to return in recent weeks, many thousands remain abroad because of problems with coronavirus testing and flights.
"The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) has extended the expiry date of Dubai-issued UAE resident visas for nationals of India, Nepal, Nigeria, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Uganda who are stranded outside of the UAE," the airline said.
"The expiry date has been extended to November 10, 2021. This applies to Dubai-issued UAE resident visas which have expired or will expire between April 20, 2021, and November 9, 2021, inclusive.
"The expiry date will not be extended for UAE residents with Dubai-issued visas who have stayed outside of the UAE for more than six months if they left before October 20, 2020."
1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details
2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet
3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details
4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure
5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties
6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies
7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately
Graduated from the American University of Sharjah
She is the eldest of three brothers and two sisters
Has helped solve 15 cases of electric shocks
Enjoys travelling, reading and horse riding
Director: Milan Jhaveri
Producer: Emmay Entertainment and T-Series
Cast: John Abraham, Manoj Bajpayee
Rating: 2/5
Price: base / as tested: Dh382,000
Engine: 5.6-litre V8
Gearbox: Seven-speed automatic
Power: 428hp @ 5,800rpm
Torque: 560Nm @ 3,600rpm
Fuel economy, combined: 12.7L / 100km
