UAE military heroes honoured for evacuating Emirati diplomats from Afghanistan

Lt Gen Issa Al Mazrouei, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, honours military personnel for helping Emirati diplomats leave Afghanistan. Wam

The UAE Armed Forces has honoured several members of the military for their heroism in evacuating Emirati diplomats from Afghanistan.

Lt Gen Issa Al Mazrouei, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, presented the group with Bravery Medals and the Emirates Military Order for their actions in the Afghan capital, Kabul, state news agency Wam reported.

During the ceremony, Lt Gen Al Mazrouei highlighted the appreciation of the UAE’s leadership and people for the Armed Forces heroes and their contributions to the defence of the nation, as well as for their honourable actions.

The Taliban took hold of Afghanistan in just 10 days, meeting little resistance. President Ashraf Ghani handed over power to a transitional government and left Kabul on Sunday.

The US and other countries have been ramping up evacuation efforts in recent days.

