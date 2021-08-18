Man accused of forging wife's signature to seize ownership of their Palm Jumeirah home

The case, at Dubai Criminal Court, is being heard in the husband's absence.

A man forged his wife's signature and official documentation to seize sole ownership of their Palm Jumeirah apartment, a Dubai court heard.

The Russian citizen, 60, allegedly used the fake signature to grant him power of attorney, which authorised him to issue a new title deed in his name for the property, which was jointly owned by the couple.

Dubai Court Criminal Court was told he also falsified Russian consulate and UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs stamps as part of the plan.

“We shared ownership of the apartment, but in April 2018 I discovered that my name was no longer on the title deed,” the man's wife, 41, said in evidence.

She was told that she had authorised the power of attorney, which her husband used to change ownership.

When she visited the Russian consulate to make inquiries, she was told that it had not stamped such a document.

On August 14 the same year, she was provided with an official letter from the Russian consulate stating that it had not stamped any power of attorney authorisation documents under her name.

The woman then lodged a report against her husband with police in Dubai.

He was subsequently charged with forgery, use of forged documents and illegally seizing ownership of an apartment.

The man is being prosecuted in his absence.

A verdict will be issued on August 31.

