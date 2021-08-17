Coronavirus: Abu Dhabi reminds healthcare providers the cost of PCR tests is Dh65

SEHA COVID-19 Drive-Through Services Center in Rabdan A new drive-through offering Covid-19 vaccination and testing has opened in Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi health chiefs have called on all healthcare centres in the emirate to provide Covid-19 PCR tests at the fixed cost of Dh65, state news agency Wam reported on Tuesday.

The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi also reiterated that express services offering results within one to two hours were available for Dh350, or within two to five hours for Dh250.

The department also said that those who want to take a Covid-19 test at home should contact a health centre. They said an additional fee would be applied for this service.

Mass testing and one of the world’s fastest vaccination campaigns have helped the UAE curb Covid-19.

More than 70 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country since the pandemic started, and about 17.45 million vaccine doses have been administered.

At least 82.82 per cent of the UAE population have received one dose, while 73.21 per cent is fully vaccinated.