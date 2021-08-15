Children's parties now permitted as Dubai eases Covid-19 restrictions

Dubai Municipality updated Covid-19 regulations for the Emirate on August 12. Children's birthday parties are now allowed in playgrounds and recreational areas. (Antonie Robertson)

Children's birthday parties are now allowed in Dubai, as the emirate has further eased its Covid-19 restrictions.

Restaurants, cafes, shisha cafes, malls, cinemas and children's play areas can operate at 80 per cent capacity, and the distance between tables can be reduced from 2m to 1.5m.

The changes came into force on Thursday 12 August, as stipulated by a circular issued by Dubai Municipality to venues in the emirate.

The UAE reported 1,206 Covid-19 cases on Saturday, as daily infections reached a 2021 low for the second day in a row. Infections have remained below 1,300 for four consecutive days.

Naim Maaded, chief executive of Gates Hospitality, who owns several restaurants in Dubai, said the changes were good news for restaurateurs ahead of the start of Expo 2020 Dubai in October.

"This is another step in the right direction, and brings much needed relief and support from the authorities," he said.

The Dubai Municipality circular came after the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (Ncema) said last week that hotels in the emirates could operate at 100 per cent capacity again.

Dubai's own crisis authority had already allowed this measure in May, when it also permitted malls to operate at 80 per cent capacity, and entertainment venues at 70 per cent.

Bars and clubs allowed to open until 3am

Dubai restaurants like Folly, run by Gates Hospitality, can now place tables 1.5m apart. Courtesy: Folly by Nick and Scott

Dubai Municipality said shopping malls, cinemas, recreational facilities and play areas can increase their capacity to 80 per cent as long as visitors observe social distancing and remain 2m apart.

The distance between tables in restaurants, cafes and shisha cafes can be decreased from 2m to 1.5m, and venues can also return to normal working hours as per before the pandemic. Events in those establishments can continue until 3am.

Children's birthday parties can now be hosted in recreational venues and play areas, as long as visitors keep 2m apart and wear face masks.

The rules also stipulate regular sanitisation, and owners must calculate the capacity of their venues, according to a spacing rule of 4sq/m per person.

Those hosting a birthday party must also sign a commitment letter saying they will abide by all the precautionary measures during the party and take full responsibility for it.

Also, individuals with medical conditions are not allowed to enter the party, and the elderly and those with chronic diseases should still be encouraged to stay at home for their own safety.

In standard cinemas, horizontal and vertical social distancing must still be applied, by allocating 2 seats for customers and to leave one seat empty in each row. Horizontally, aisles can be considered as 2 empty seats. In VIP and platinum hall cinemas, this is not necessary.

Dubai Municipality reminded owners their teams would continue to regularly carry out intensive inspection campaigns to ensure compliance with the rules and warned non-compliant establishments they would be penalised according to the enforced rules and regulations.