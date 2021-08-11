Jebel Ali fire: Plastic factory blaze sends smoke billowing across Dubai

Fire crews tackled a major blaze in Jebel Ali's industrial area on Wednesday.

Smoke was sent billowing across the district shortly before 2pm.

Dubai Government Media Office said the blaze was in a plastics factory and that crews were at the scene.

"Dubai Civil Defence teams and the specialist units succeeded in evacuating the factory from all its employees without recording any injuries," it said.

The area has been blocked by the police. A helicopter and rescue vehicles are at the scene, said onlookers.

Drivers on Sheikh Zayed Road drove past thick black fumes coming from the plant.

What is Bitcoin? Bitcoin is the most popular virtual currency in the world. It was created in 2009 as a new way of paying for things that would not be subject to central banks that are capable of devaluing currency. A Bitcoin itself is essentially a line of computer code. It's signed digitally when it goes from one owner to another. There are sustainability concerns around the cryptocurrency, which stem from the process of "mining" that is central to its existence. The "miners" use computers to make complex calculations that verify transactions in Bitcoin. This uses a tremendous amount of energy via computers and server farms all over the world, which has given rise to concerns about the amount of fossil fuel-dependent electricity used to power the computers.

