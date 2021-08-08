UAE weather: cloudy, hot and hazy with a chance of rain

Temperatures in Dubai have been forecast to reach 46°C on Monday. Chris Whiteoak / The National

The UAE's weather for Monday will be fair to partly cloudy, hot and hazy.

Low clouds will appear over the east coast by morning, bringing a chance of rain.

It will be humid at night and into Tuesday morning. The winds will be light to moderate, freshening at times and causing dust to blow about.

Conditions will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Gulf of Oman.

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

How the UAE flag should be flown The UAE has strict laws regulating the flying of the country’s flag. Standards set by the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology say the flag should be rectangular in shape, its height half of its width and the colours in the correct order. The owner must check on the flag’s condition every 45 days to ensure it is not damaged and it must be changed every six months. The rules apply to situations where a flag is hung permanently at government buildings or embassies. But there are regulations to govern the short-term use of flags as well. They stipulate that the flag should be made of nylon and it must weigh more than 122.5 grams per square metre. The penal code includes fines and even jail for those who abuse the flag. According to Article 176, “anyone who publicly insults the President, flag or the national emblem of the State, shall be punished by detention". Article 3 of federal law No 2 for 1971 says whoever uses the flag inappropriately will face a jail sentence up to six months, and / or a fine; “as the country’s flag should be treated with dignity and respect, and should not be insulted, and not raised below any other flag or banner.”

The Details Kabir Singh Produced by: Cinestaan Studios, T-Series Directed by: Sandeep Reddy Vanga Starring: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Suresh Oberoi, Soham Majumdar, Arjun Pahwa Rating: 2.5/5

