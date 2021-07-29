UAE pledges Dh367m to support women and girls’ education in developing countries

Reem Al Hashimy says children's education is a priority target for UAE foreign aid to developing countries.

The UAE has pledged Dh367 million ($100m) to the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) to support educational programmes in developing countries over the next five years.

The GPE is the largest global fund dedicated solely to transforming education in lower-income countries.

Established in 2003, the programme works in partnership with donors, governments in developing countries, international organisations, the private sector, teacher associations and civil society institutions.

The announcement was made today during the GPE Replenishment Summit in London, which was attended by Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Co-operation.

Ms Al Hashimy said children's education is a priority when it comes to UAE foreign aid for developing countries around the world.

She said the UAE will continue to work with its regional and international partners, such as the GPE, to develop the skills women, girls, and youth need for long-term success, particularly in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The UAE will host the next RewirEd Global Education Summit at Expo 2020 Dubai, where former UK prime minister Gordon Brown, who is now UN Special Envoy for Global Education, will be one of the speakers.

Ms Al Hashimy said education plays a pivotal role in supporting the sustainable development of societies around the world.

She said the UAE is working to ensure the provision of education to women and girls to support the fourth goal of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 2030 Agenda.

The UAE previously pledged $100 million to support the GPE in 2018, at the third replenishment conference in Dakar, Senegal.