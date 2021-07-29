Israeli hospital flies in kidney for first UAE transplant exchange

The first kidney transplant exchange between Sheba Medical Centre in Israel and Abu Dhabi is part of a wider programme between the two countries.

A kidney donated from an Israeli woman was flown on a charter flight from Tel Aviv to Abu Dhabi on Wednesday in the first organ transplant exchange of its kind.

Surgeons removed the kidney from Shani Markowitz Manshar, 39, at the Sheba Medical Centre, Tel Hashomer, before loading it into a chilled box packed in ice for the three-and-a-half-hour flight to Abu Dhabi.

As part of the same donation programme, a patient at Rambam Health Care Campus, Haifa, will receive a transplant from a donor in the UAE.

Quote I hope this will open the door for further collaboration in other fields of medicine between our countries Professor Eytan Mor, Sheba Medical Centre

Professor Eytan Mor, head of the transplant centre in Sheba Medical Centre, said the surgery in Israel was a success.

“Today is the start of a wonderful collaboration with our colleagues from the Emirates and Abu Dhabi," he said.

“We discussed this potential collaboration in the area of organ transplantation six months ago with the Ministry of Health’s representative who visited us here in Tel Aviv.

“Within six months we have fulfilled the first organ exchange between Israel and Abu Dhabi.

“The kidney that we harvested has been shipped to Abu Dhabi.

“We started the procedure at 8am to accommodate the flight times so the kidney would not take too long in the cooler box.

“I hope this will open the door for further collaboration in other fields of medicine between our countries."

According to the National Transplant Centre, more than 1,000 Israeli adults and children are awaiting organ transplants.

The first kidney transplant exchange programme between Sheba Medical Centre in Israel and Abu Dhabi.

Of those, about 700 need new kidneys, 150 livers and 70 lung transplants.

A further 120 people are on the waiting list for a heart transplant.

One of those recipients of a new kidney is the mother of Ms Manshar.

She is due to be admitted to Sheba Medical Centre later this week to receive a healthy organ from a relative of the donor who provided a kidney for the unnamed UAE patient.

The exchange is part of a wider organ donation programme between the two countries that will develop over the coming months.

An agreement has been signed between Sheba Medical Centre, the Department of Health Abu Dhabi and Dubai Health Authority to promote medical tourism between Israel and the UAE.

Under that agreement, Sheba will offer treatment to 300 patients from the UAE’s security forces and a training programme for Emirati medics.

Despite growing numbers of registered organ donors in the emirates, demand continues to outpace supply of suitable organs for patients with serious health conditions.

To offer a fresh lifeline to patients waiting for a new liver, the hospital’s multidisciplinary transplant team worked with colleagues at Cleveland Clinic in the US to introduce complex living related liver transplants.

It enables relatives to donate part of their liver to family members in need.

The programme has seen 22 patients access life-saving transplants without needing to wait for a compatible donor organ.

“The introduction of living related liver donation has been a huge boost to some of the country’s sickest patients,” said Dr Luis Campos, director of the liver transplant program and head of hepatobiliary surgery at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.

“We are building on that success with the introduction of combined organ transplants that see patients receive two new organs in a single surgery.

“We are very proud to be among just a handful of centres in the world able to offer this highly complex level of care.

“It has the ability to completely transform a patient’s life, particularly when a pancreas transplant frees a patient from the need for daily insulin injections.”

The specs: 2018 Jaguar E-Pace First Edition Price, base / as tested: Dh186,480 / Dh252,735 Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder Power: 246hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 365Nm @ 1,200rpm Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Fuel consumption, combined: 7.7L / 100km

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

THE SPECS Engine: 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbo Transmission: seven-speed dual clutch automatic Power: 169bhp Torque: 250Nm Price: Dh54,500 On sale: now

