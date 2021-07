Abu Dhabi Police, pictured attending to an unrelated incident, said a man was arrested after killing three members of his family

A young man who killed three members of his family with a firearm has been arrested in Al Ain, police said.

Abu Dhabi Police announced the arrest on Monday but released few details of the incident.

"All procedures are being completed to refer the defendant to Public Prosecution," Abu Dhabi Police wrote on social media.

The man's age or nationality was not released.

Firearms incidents are extremely rare in the UAE, with weapon ownership tightly controlled.