Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed holds talks with Israeli PM Naftali Bennett

Sheikh Mohamed expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Israeli premier.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, spoke to Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett about ways of strengthening co-operation between the two countries.

In a phone call on Friday, the leaders discussed developments in regional and international issues, especially concerning the efforts to achieve peace and prosperity for the people of the region and the world at large, state news agency Wam reported.

Mr Bennett congratulated Sheikh Mohamed on the occasion of Eid Al Adha and wished him continued health and happiness, and the UAE and its people further progress and prosperity.

Sheikh Mohamed expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Israeli premier, wishing prosperity, peace and security on all mankind.

He also congratulated Mr Bennett on becoming Prime Minister of Israel, expressing his desire to work together for peace, stability and development for the benefit of the region and all its peoples and the world at large.

