Coronavirus: UAE records 1,547 new cases

A woman receives a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at Zabeel Health Centre in Dubai. (ALI HAIDER)

The UAE reported 1,547 new coronavirus cases on Thursday after an additional 164,110 tests.

The latest caseload brought the number of infections recorded since the start of the pandemic to 667,080.

Three people died of Covid-related causes in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 1,910.

Another 1,519 people overcame the virus, taking the number of recoveries to 644,753.

Mass testing and one of the world's fastest vaccination programmes have been integral to the UAE's handling of the pandemic.

At least 77 per cent of the UAE population have received one Covid-19 vaccine dose and 68 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Authorities on Wednesday said they would not be releasing daily vaccination figures until after Eid Al Adha.

The National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority said the updates would resume in a few days.

Meanwhile, a study has found Sinopharm’s vaccine is effective against the highly contagious Delta variant.

“Antibody responses to Delta variant and neutralising antibodies were similar to levels seen following natural infection,” said researchers at the University of Sri Jayewardenepura, Sri Lanka.

The BIO: He became the first Emirati to climb Mount Everest in 2011, from the south section in Nepal He ascended Mount Everest the next year from the more treacherous north Tibetan side By 2015, he had completed the Explorers Grand Slam Last year, he conquered K2, the world’s second-highest mountain located on the Pakistan-Chinese border He carries dried camel meat, dried dates and a wheat mixture for the final summit push His new goal is to climb 14 peaks that are more than 8,000 metres above sea level

Info What: 11th edition of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship When: December 27-29, 2018 Confirmed: men: Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Kevin Anderson, Dominic Thiem, Hyeon Chung, Karen Khachanov; women: Venus Williams Tickets: www.ticketmaster.ae, Virgin megastores or call 800 86 823

Match info Premier League Manchester United 2 (Martial 30', Lingard 69')

Arsenal 2 (Mustafi 26', Rojo 68' OG)

Recipe: Spirulina Coconut Brothie Ingredients

1 tbsp Spirulina powder

1 banana

1 cup unsweetened coconut milk (full fat preferable)

1 tbsp fresh turmeric or turmeric powder

½ cup fresh spinach leaves

½ cup vegan broth

2 crushed ice cubes (optional)



Method

Blend all the ingredients together on high in a high-speed blender until smooth and creamy.

Celta Vigo 2

Castro (45'), Aspas (82') Barcelona 2

Dembele (36'), Alcacer (64') Red card: Sergi Roberto (Barcelona)

WORLD CUP SQUAD Dimuth Karunaratne (Captain), Angelo Mathews, Avishka Fernando, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Jeevan Mendis, Milinda Siriwardana, Lasith Malinga, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep

The biog From: Upper Egypt Age: 78 Family: a daughter in Egypt; a son in Dubai and his wife, Nabila Favourite Abu Dhabi activity: walking near to Emirates Palace Favourite building in Abu Dhabi: Emirates Palace

Results 7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup – Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 (Dirt) 1,600m; Winner: RB Kings Bay, Abdul Aziz Al Balushi (jockey), Helal Al Alawi (trainer) 7.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 70,000 (D) 1,600m; Winner: AF Ensito, Fernando Jara, Mohamed Daggash 8pm: Maiden (PA) Dh70,000 (D) 1,400m; Winner: AF Sourouh, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel 8.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh70,000 (D) 1,800m; Winner: Baaher, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel 9pm: Maiden (PA) Dh70,000 (D) 2,000m; Winner: Mootahady, Antonio Fresu, Eric Lemartinel 9.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh70,000 (D) 2,000m; Winner: Dubai Canal, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar 10pm: Al Ain Cup – Prestige (PA) Dh100,000 (D) 2,000m; Winner: Harrab, Bernardo Pinheiro, Majed Al Jahouri

Email sent to Uber team from chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi From: Dara To: Team@ Date: March 25, 2019 at 11:45pm PT Subj: Accelerating in the Middle East Five years ago, Uber launched in the Middle East. It was the start of an incredible journey, with millions of riders and drivers finding new ways to move and work in a dynamic region that’s become so important to Uber. Now Pakistan is one of our fastest-growing markets in the world, women are driving with Uber across Saudi Arabia, and we chose Cairo to launch our first Uber Bus product late last year. Today we are taking the next step in this journey—well, it’s more like a leap, and a big one: in a few minutes, we’ll announce that we’ve agreed to acquire Careem. Importantly, we intend to operate Careem independently, under the leadership of co-founder and current CEO Mudassir Sheikha. I’ve gotten to know both co-founders, Mudassir and Magnus Olsson, and what they have built is truly extraordinary. They are first-class entrepreneurs who share our platform vision and, like us, have launched a wide range of products—from digital payments to food delivery—to serve consumers. I expect many of you will ask how we arrived at this structure, meaning allowing Careem to maintain an independent brand and operate separately. After careful consideration, we decided that this framework has the advantage of letting us build new products and try new ideas across not one, but two, strong brands, with strong operators within each. Over time, by integrating parts of our networks, we can operate more efficiently, achieve even lower wait times, expand new products like high-capacity vehicles and payments, and quicken the already remarkable pace of innovation in the region. This acquisition is subject to regulatory approval in various countries, which we don’t expect before Q1 2020. Until then, nothing changes. And since both companies will continue to largely operate separately after the acquisition, very little will change in either teams’ day-to-day operations post-close. Today’s news is a testament to the incredible business our team has worked so hard to build. It’s a great day for the Middle East, for the region’s thriving tech sector, for Careem, and for Uber. Uber on, Dara

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Lowest Test scores 26 - New Zealand v England at Auckland, March 1955 30 - South Africa v England at Port Elizabeth, Feb 1896 30 - South Africa v England at Birmingham, June 1924 35 - South Africa v England at Cape Town, April 1899 36 - South Africa v Australia at Melbourne, Feb. 1932 36 - Australia v England at Birmingham, May 1902 36 - India v Australia at Adelaide, Dec. 2020 38 - Ireland v England at Lord's, July 2019 42 - New Zealand v Australia in Wellington, March 1946 42 - Australia v England in Sydney, Feb. 1888

