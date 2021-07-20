Arrest made in Fujairah murder inquiry

Man admits shooting Emirati in botched robbery

The man's body was found beside a prayer hall in Fujairah. Satish Kumar / The National

The National
Jul 20, 2021

Fujairah Police on Tuesday arrested a man in connection with the death of an Emirati whose body was found last Saturday.

Brig Gen Mohamed Al Shaer, director of the Criminal Investigation Department, said a Chinese national admitted shooting the man beside a prayer hall in a botched robbery.

It is believed he threatened the Emirati with a gun before shooting him and fleeing the scene in the victim's car, leaving him bleeding severely.

It is also understood he stole the gun from a villa in the neighbourhood.

The Emirati victim's identity has not been released.

Officers were able to track the man within two days. The case is now being transferred to Public Prosecution.

Updated: July 20th 2021, 4:39 PM
