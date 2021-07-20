Eid Al Adha gives a boost to shops across Dubai's Meena Bazaar

Shop owners in Meena Bazaar have welcomed a boost in sales during Eid Al Adha, after experiencing a difficult year because of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Leslie Pableo for The National)

Shop owners in one of Dubai’s oldest commercial districts have said business is gradually returning to normal.

Customers are flocking to Meena Bazaar for Eid Al Adha shopping.

The Bur Dubai market traditionally comes to life each year during religious festivals, such as Eid and Diwali, but the Covid-19 pandemic and travel restrictions have affected business activity.

Stay-at-home orders last year also caused hundreds of shops across the market to close down temporarily.

Eid Al Adha has brought more customers to Dubai's Meena Bazaar. Leslie Pableo / The National

However, with more residents and tourists visiting the district for bargains on traditional Pakistani and Indian garments, textiles, gold, watches and handbags, traders said business had turned around in the past three months.

Eid Al Adha, they said, would give the shops a much-needed boost in sales.

“The ready-to-wear area in the bazaar is doing really well this Eid. There are so many customers there,” said Jitendra Dadlani, manager of Regal Fabrics in Meena Bazaar.

“There’s definitely an improvement from last year. In the past few months, we have been seeing more customers.

“For Eid Al Adha, we’ve had about 15 customers walk in just today, asking about where they can find ready-to-wear clothing and we pointed them in the right direction. That’s a great sign that things are getting better.”

Shoppers at Meena Bazaar, Bur Dubai.

Mr Dadlani said business would improve further once flights from South Asian countries resumed.

Inbound flights from India have been banned by the UAE government since April, and those from Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh since May.

“I’m waiting for the flights to reopen and then we will see business grow even more,” he said.

Arif Akhtar, the manager of Neeru’s – a clothing store with 72 branches across India, said their shop in Dubai received a footfall of about 15 customers daily.

He said business activity had improved.

“The rush is there, but some stores are still empty. It is still better than last year. Diwali in November was really good and we’re slowly seeing things get better,” Mr Akhtar said.

“As more customers come in, we’re making sure all safety measures are in place, such as wearing of masks and social distancing."

While business is improving, some traders have said it was not like it used to be, when the district would be packed with hundreds of tourists and residents haggling for deals.

Tourist arrivals have rebounded in the Emirates over the past few months, but the retail industry is still feeling the effects of the pandemic.

“There’s a moderate rush during this Eid,” Tariq Qazi, owner of Wonder Range clothing store, said.

“Tourist numbers are low, so it’s not as busy as it used to be before the pandemic. Things will get better once the pandemic is over.”

Sam Smith Where: du Arena, Abu Dhabi When: Saturday November 24 Rating: 4/5

Fifa Club World Cup quarter-final Esperance de Tunis 0

Bert van Marwijk factfile Born: May 19 1952

Place of birth: Deventer, Netherlands

Playing position: Midfielder Teams managed:

1998-2000 Fortuna Sittard

2000-2004 Feyenoord

2004-2006 Borussia Dortmund

2007-2008 Feyenoord

2008-2012 Netherlands

2013-2014 Hamburg

2015-2017 Saudi Arabia

2018 Australia Major honours (manager):

2001/02 Uefa Cup, Feyenoord

2007/08 KNVB Cup, Feyenoord

World Cup runner-up, Netherlands

Lewis Hamilton in 2018 Australia 2nd; Bahrain 3rd; China 4th; Azerbaijan 1st; Spain 1st; Monaco 3rd; Canada 5th; France 1st; Austria DNF; Britain 2nd; Germany 1st; Hungary 1st; Belgium 2nd; Italy 1st; Singapore 1st; Russia 1st; Japan 1st; United States 3rd; Mexico 4th

Stamp duty timeline December 2014: Former UK chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne reforms stamp duty land tax (SDLT), replacing the slab system with a blended rate scheme, with the top rate increasing to 12 per cent from 10 per cent:

Up to £125,000 – 0%; £125,000 to £250,000 – 2%; £250,000 to £925,000 – 5%; £925,000 to £1.5m: 10%; More than £1.5m – 12% April 2016: New 3% surcharge applied to any buy-to-let properties or additional homes purchased. July 2020: Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveils SDLT holiday, with no tax to pay on the first £500,000, with buyers saving up to £15,000. March 2021: Mr Sunak extends the SDLT holiday at his March 3 budget until the end of June. April 2021: 2% SDLT surcharge added to property transactions made by overseas buyers. June 2021: SDLT holiday on transactions up to £500,000 expires on June 30. July 2021: Tax break on transactions between £125,000 to £250,000 starts on July 1 and runs until September 30.

Expert advice “Join in with a group like Cycle Safe Dubai or TrainYAS, where you’ll meet like-minded people and always have support on hand.” Stewart Howison, co-founder of Cycle Safe Dubai and owner of Revolution Cycles “When you sweat a lot, you lose a lot of salt and other electrolytes from your body. If your electrolytes drop enough, you will be at risk of cramping. To prevent salt deficiency, simply add an electrolyte mix to your water.” Cornelia Gloor, head of RAK Hospital’s Rehabilitation and Physiotherapy Centre “Don’t make the mistake of thinking you can ride as fast or as far during the summer as you do in cooler weather. The heat will make you expend more energy to maintain a speed that might normally be comfortable, so pace yourself when riding during the hotter parts of the day.” Chandrashekar Nandi, physiotherapist at Burjeel Hospital in Dubai



