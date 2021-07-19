Coronavirus: UAE records 1,508 new cases

The Third Place Cafe on the Corniche in Abu Dhabi has a sticker to remind customers of Covid-19 precautions. Victor Besa / The National

The UAE reported 1,508 new coronavirus cases on Monday.

This brings the number of infections recorded since the start of the pandemic to 662,486.

Two people died of Covid-related causes in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 1,900.

Another 1,477 people recovered from the virus, taking the number of recoveries to 640,248. Active cases stand at 20,338.

The figures came after 227,582 Covid-19 tests were carried out.

Meanwhile, new rules by Abu Dhabi to safeguard public health have come into force.

From Monday residents must remain indoors "unless absolutely necessary" from midnight until 5am daily, after authorities announced the resumption of an extensive disinfection campaign to combat Covid-19.

People can apply for a permit from Abu Dhabi Police at https://adpolice.gov.ae.

Rules regarding entering the emirate have also changed. People must either present a negative PCR test result received within 48 hours, or a negative result received from a DPI test no more than 24 hours earlier.

Anyone entering with a PCR test must take further PCR tests on day four and day eight if they are still in the emirate.

Those using a DPI result to enter must take a PCR test on day three if they are staying 48 hours or more, and another PCR test on day seven if they are still in Abu Dhabi.

The rules apply to everyone, regardless of vaccination status.