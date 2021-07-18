Sharjah Police ban lorries during Eid Al Adha

Sharjah Police will be on patrol during Eid Al Adha to make sure people follow safety measures. Antonie Robertson / The National

Lorries have been banned from passing through the city of Khor Fakkan during the Eid Al Adha holiday.

Sharjah Police said the ban, which will be in force from 5pm until 10pm from Monday, will prevent traffic congestion as people celebrate Eid Al Adha at the city’s attractions.

The force will also use 300 patrol cars across the emirate to make sure Covid-19 safety rules are followed.

Some units will monitor possible congestion at mosques around prayer times to prevent crowding and ensure a smooth flow of traffic.

Sharjah Police reminded people of the need to wear masks and to practice social distancing in public places at all times.

“We call on members of the public to celebrate safely in accordance with the preventive and precautionary measures,” Sharjah Police said.

They also urged motorists to adhere to traffic laws and asked people to report emergencies by calling 999 or emailing covid19@shjpolice.gov.ae.

In Ras Al Khaimah, officers in 120 police patrol cars will monitor residential and public areas to make sure people are adhering to measures intended to stem the spread of coronavirus.

