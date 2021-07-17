Dubai Police step up patrols over Eid Al Fitr holiday

Dubai Police will step up patrols across the city during the Eid Al Fitr holiday to maintain Covid-19 safety measures. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Police patrols will be increased across Dubai to ensure public safety during the Eid Al Adha holiday.

Authorities said 120 traffic police patrols would be deployed in key areas to ensure the safety of motorists and pedestrians during the four-day celebration.

Police will focus on tourist and commercial areas of Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, Jumeirah Beach Residences, City Walk, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Festival City, Mirdif City Centre, La Mer and Kite Beach to ensure Covid-19 safety measures are maintained.

“We have instructed our traffic police patrols and wardens to step up efforts to protect people’s lives and ensure their happiness especially during this happy occasion,” said Col Jumaa bin Suwaidan of Dubai Police.

“Traffic awareness teams will carry out campaigns to raise awareness among motorists on the precautionary measures against Covid-19," he said.

“Motorists should be extra cautious and slow down when driving in residential and crowded areas, and pedestrians should be careful and only cross roads from designated areas."

Race card 6.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (Dirt) 1.600m 7.05pm: Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 2,000m 7.50pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 1,600m 8.15pm: The Garhoud Sprint Listed (TB) Dh 132,500 (D) 1,200m 8.50pm: The Entisar Listed (TB) Dh 132,500 (D) 2,000m 9.25pm: Conditions (TB) Dh 120,000 (D) 1,400m

Financial considerations before buying a property Buyers should try to pay as much in cash as possible for a property, limiting the mortgage value to as little as they can afford. This means they not only pay less in interest but their monthly costs are also reduced. Ideally, the monthly mortgage payment should not exceed 20 per cent of the purchaser’s total household income, says Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching. “If it’s a rental property, plan for the property to have periods when it does not have a tenant. Ensure you have enough cash set aside to pay the mortgage and other costs during these periods, ideally at least six months,” she says. Also, shop around for the best mortgage interest rate. Understand the terms and conditions, especially what happens after any introductory periods, Ms Glynn adds. Using a good mortgage broker is worth the investment to obtain the best rate available for a buyer’s needs and circumstances. A good mortgage broker will help the buyer understand the terms and conditions of the mortgage and make the purchasing process efficient and easier.

Paltan Producer: JP Films, Zee Studios

Director: JP Dutta

Cast: Jackie Shroff, Sonu Sood, Arjun Rampal, Siddhanth Kapoor, Luv Sinha and Harshvardhan Rane

Rating: 2/5

