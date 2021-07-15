Dubai Crown Prince leads birthday tributes to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid

A young Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid. The Ruler of Dubai was born in Sheikh Saeed Al Maktoum House in Al Shindagha on July 15, 1949.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, led the birthday tributes on social media to his father, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid.

The Ruler of Dubai celebrates his 72nd birthday today, which Sheikh Hamdan marked with a video montage of pictures of Sheikh Mohammed on his Instagram account that ended with the words "happy birthday" in Arabic and English.

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, also shared birthday wishes to his father on his Instagram account, as did Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed, chairwoman of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority and member of Dubai Council, who added the words "my everything" in the video tribute.

Sheikha Maitha bint Mohammed, who competed in the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games in taekwondo, posted an image of her father performing a military salute with the caption "Happy Birthday my number 1". In her Instastory, she posted an image of Sheikh Mohammed with the words: "More than a teacher, more than a mentor, more than a knight, my #1."

Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed, president of Dubai Women Establishment and the UAE's Gender Balance Council, shared an image of her father with the words: "Happy birthday Dad. I love you eternally like no other."

Numerous prominent UAE companies also took the opportunity to wish Sheikh Mohammed a happy birthday. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed, chief executive and chairman of Emirates airline, wished Sheikh Mohammed a happy birthday on his Instagram account, while First Abu Dhabi Bank, Gems Education, Aster Healthcare and Hamdan bin Mohammed Smart University also posted their congratulations.

Al Jalila Foundation, the not-for-profit healthcare organisation that was founded by Sheikh Mohammed, wished the Dubai Ruler happy birthday with a video on its Twitter account.

Sheikh Mohammed, Ruler of Dubai since 2006 after the untimely passing of Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid, is credited with overseeing the rapid transformation of Dubai.

During his time as Crown Prince, Sheikh Mohammed oversaw the development of the airport and oil industry, and merged Port Rashid and Jebel Ali to create Dubai Ports Authority, now DP World, one of the world’s most successful companies.

The first steps of Dubai's digital transformation began in 1999 when he ordered all government services to move online.

In the 15 years he has been Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed oversaw enormous developments in the emirate, including Burj Khalifa, The Dubai Mall and Dubai Metro.

In more recent years, the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre sent the UAE’s first astronaut into space and its Hope probe began orbiting Mars.

First Person

Company Fact Box Company name/date started: Abwaab Technologies / September 2019 Founders: Hamdi Tabbaa, co-founder and CEO. Hussein Alsarabi, co-founder and CTO Based: Amman, Jordan Sector: Education Technology Size (employees/revenue): Total team size: 65. Full-time employees: 25. Revenue undisclosed Stage: early-stage startup Investors: Adam Tech Ventures, Endure Capital, Equitrust, the World Bank-backed Innovative Startups SMEs Fund, a London investment fund, a number of former and current executives from Uber and Netflix, among others.

All you need to know about Formula E in Saudi Arabia What The Saudia Ad Diriyah E-Prix When Saturday Where Diriyah in Saudi Arabia What time Qualifying takes place from 11.50am UAE time through until the Super Pole session, which is due to end at 12.55pm. The race, which will last for 45 minutes, starts at 4.05pm. Who is competing There are 22 drivers, from 11 teams, on the grid, with each vehicle run solely on electronic power.

The specs Engine: 1.6-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 217hp at 5,750rpm Torque: 300Nm at 1,900rpm Transmission: eight-speed auto Price: from Dh130,000 On sale: now

