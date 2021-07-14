Investment Corporation of Dubai reveals pavilion at Expo 2020

ICD pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai will feature tall hedges that guide visitors through the pavilion with the use of whirling stems and stalks and winding grassy slopes.

Investment Corporation of Dubai unveiled its Expo 2020 Dubai pavilion that will turn a spotlight on its portfolio of companies.

ICD described the 1,350-square-metre pavilion as a "haven of serenity", designed to give people respite from the busy and crowded areas elsewhere around the Expo site.

With a strong focus on sustainability, ICD said its pavilion was a bamboo structure that would "radiate light and movement, enticing visitors to enter through a curious audio-visual waterfall aperture screening the ICD corporate identity".

Inside the pavilion, visitors will be given an immersive audio-visual tour of ICD's companies, including Kerzner, DMCC, Emirates Global Aluminum, Dubal Holding, LINQ by ALEC, Emaratech and Dubai Global Connect.

All seating and relaxation areas inside the pavilion are made of natural materials.

ICD can accommodate 189 visitors per journey, or 252 visitors per hour.

Read More Five of the greenest pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai

“Dubai is the first city in the Middle East to host the World Expo and we are thrilled to be participating and showing the best our emirate has to offer," said Douraid Zaghouani, chief operating officer at ICD.

"This inevitably includes ICD and its subsidiaries that have become household names not only here at home but across the world.”

The pavilion is designed and built by Alec Fitout and design partners Icaria Atelier and LMS.

