Coronavirus: UAE records 1,539 new cases

Motorists queue for PCR tests at the Seha drive-through testing centre and vaccine on Abu Dhabi's Corniche. (Victor Besa / The National)

The UAE reported 1,539 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the number of infections recorded by the country since the pandemic began to 645,653.

Two people died, raising the UAE's death toll to 1,849.

Officials said 1,525 patients overcame the virus, taking the number of recoveries to 623,826.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention said it carried out 283,327 Covid-19 tests in the past 24 hours.

The authorities are using widespread testing, strict safety rules and one of the world's fastest vaccination programmes to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Authorities have administered more than 15.7 million doses and about 65 per cent of the UAE population is fully vaccinated.