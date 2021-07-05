Abu Dhabi lights up for the Fourth of July

Capital's landmarks were bathed in red, white and blue to celebrate US Independence Day

Adnoc's headquarters in Abu Dhabi is illuminated in US flag's colours to mark the country's Independence Day. (Abu Dhabi Media Office)

Jul 5, 2021

Buildings in Abu Dhabi were bathed in the colours of the American flag on Sunday night to mark the Fourth of July.

Landmarks across the UAE capital were illuminated with images of the Stars and Stripes itself or its famous colours.

UAE leaders extended their congratulations to US President Joe Biden on the country's 245th Independence Day.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, President of the UAE, sent a message of congratulations to Mr Biden.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, sent similar messages to the US leader.

In the US, Mr Biden threw a huge Independence Day party on Sunday. This also marked America's fight against Covid-19, amid concerns that pockets of the country with low vaccination rates remain in the grip of the pandemic.

Mr Biden and his wife Jill welcomed 1,000 military personnel, their families and essential workers for the largest in-person event at the White House since he took office.

A fireworks display that traditionally draws thousands to the National Mall in Washington was just one of similar events across the country.

RESULTS

5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,200m
Winner: Ferdous, Szczepan Mazur (jockey), Ibrahim Al Hadhrami (trainer)
5.30pm: Arabian Triple Crown Round-3 Group 3 (PA) Dh300,000 2,400m
Winner: Basmah, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel
6pm: UAE Arabian Derby Prestige (PA) Dh150,000 2,200m
Winner: Ihtesham, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami
6.30pm: Emirates Championship Group 1 (PA) Dh1,000,000 2,200m
Winner: Somoud, Patrick Cosgrave, Ahmed Al Mehairbi
7pm: Abu Dhabi Championship Group 3 (TB) Dh380,000 2,200m
Winner: GM Hopkins, Patrick Cosgrave, Jaber Ramadhan
7.30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Conditions (PA) Dh70,000 1,600m
Winner: AF Al Bairaq, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel

North Pole stats

Distance covered: 160km

Temperature: -40°C

Weight of equipment: 45kg

Altitude (metres above sea level): 0

Terrain: Ice rock

South Pole stats

Distance covered: 130km

Temperature: -50°C

Weight of equipment: 50kg

Altitude (metres above sea level): 3,300

Terrain: Flat ice
 

The specs

Price, base / as tested Dh1,470,000 (est)
Engine 6.9-litre twin-turbo W12
Gearbox eight-speed automatic
Power 626bhp @ 6,000rpm
Torque: 900Nm @ 1,350rpm
Fuel economy, combined 14.0L / 100km

