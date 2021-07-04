Careem offers home PCR tests to Dubai customers

With a surge in summer travel predicted, home PCR testing services are expected to become more popular. AFP

Careem customers in Dubai can now book a home PCR test through the ride-hailing app.

The Covid-19 test can be arranged for residents and tourists.

Customers can choose a time, and a DHA-licensed nurse will come to their home, office or hotel to administer the PCR test. The result will be provided within 24 hours.

The service costs Dh199 – more than regular PCR tests, which have been capped at Dh150 in Dubai's government-run hospitals.

Between 250,000 and 300,000 tests are carried out each day in the UAE, according to figures from the Ministry of Health and Prevention.

The rate of testing increased after the government introduced new rules regarding Al Hosn app and access to public spaces.

In Abu Dhabi, vaccinated people are now required to take a test every 28 days to ensure they have the green pass on the app, meaning they can visit malls and hotels.

Those who are unvaccinated have to be tested every three days, unless they have an exemption, in which case they must take a test every seven days.

"The service will allow customers to easily make a booking using their linked card or Careem Pay, facilitating a convenient and seamless experience," said Adeeb Warsi, Careem's managing director of platforms.

"As we anticipate an increase in demand for PCR testing with Expo on the horizon, we believe this launch will create more value for customers, with yet another valuable service available on the app.”

Careem also offers a tool on its app to book a ride to vaccination sites in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman.

The Get Vaccinated service has been used by 212,581 customers since January.

The tool also offers detailed information from government sources on the different vaccines being offered in the UAE, vaccine eligibility as well as the times and locations of all vaccination sites across the country.