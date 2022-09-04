Delta Air Lines and Conrad New York Downtown hotel fly high at the World Travel Awards

Delta Air Lines soared at the World Travel Awards, scooping major prizes as part of the North American leg of the global industry showcase.

The carrier, with its headquarters in Atlanta, won prizes for North America's Leading Airline, Brand and Lounge — the last awarded for its Delta Sky Club at Seattle's Tacoma International Airport.

The ceremony took place last week in the Jamaican capital Kingston, with award categories split across the Caribbean, North Central and South America.

Other big winners in the North American stream included Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills for leading luxury hotel, Conrad New York Downtown, for Leading Hotel and the InterContinental New York Times Square for Leading Business Hotel.

New York's The Plaza hotel also picked up the leading hotel suite for its Royal Suite. With prices beginning from $5,000, the lavish three-bedroom accommodation features a library and private elevator.

Florida’s Disney World was once again voted Leading Theme Park Resort, while the MGM Grand Las Vegas was chosen in the Hotel Conference category.

When it comes to South America, Ecuador's eco-friendly Pikaia Lodge won Leading Adventure Hotel, while LATAM Airlines — which operates from the Chilean capital Santiago — won Leading Airline.

Bogota, Colombia was hailed as South America's Leading Business Travel Destination and the Hilton Lima Miraflores in Peru won the Business Hotel Award.

Established in 1993, the World Travel Awards is one the key events on the global tourism and travel industry calendar, and is renowned for honouring various aspects of the trade.

Award categories range from airlines and hotels to tourist boards, travel agencies and car rental services.

According to the official website, votes are cast by "verified travel professionals" and are audited to ensure their validity.

Other regional legs of the award, including Asia, Oceania and Europe, are held throughout the year before the grand final gala ceremony.

While the latter's date and location is yet to be revealed, the Middle East ceremony will take place at The Ritz-Carlton, Amman, in Jordan on September 18.

