Lake Tahoe emerges as the UAE's favourite ski destination in new survey

If you’re already looking ahead to your winter holidays, a new study determining the world’s most popular ski resorts may be of some assistance.

The survey by Money.co.uk analysed Google search data for nearly every country to see where the populations of each most want to go skiing. Bansko in Bulgaria’s Pirin National Park emerged as the world’s most popular ski resort, topping the list in 11 countries.

Skiers from Kuwait, Northern Ireland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Tajikistan and Qatar are among those who placed Bankso, which is famed for having excellent quality snow even in the poorest seasons, at the top of their lists.

Kempinski Hotel Grand Arena Bansko in Bulgaria. Photo: Kempinski Hotel Grand Arena Bansko

Aspen in the US and Obertauern in Austria were second and third on the list.

Aspen, also known as Ajax, is the go-to destination if you want to hit the slopes alongside A-listers. It proved particularly popular with people in Belgium, Brazil, Kenya, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Philippines, Poland, Samoa and San Marino.

READ MORE Is Japan gearing up for a full reopening after Covid-19?

Lake Tahoe was the top ski destination for those searching in the UAE. The area combines a natural lake, which is split between California and Nevada states, and the towering Sierra Nevada Mountain range. With an average of more than 10 metres of snow each year, as well as 300 days of sunshine, it offers all the ingredients for a flawless ski holiday. A multitude of slopes and hundreds of ski lifts taking visitors to various peaks further cements its position as a leading spot for winter fun.

A range of resorts cater to varying budgets, ages and skill levels. You can ski past old growth forests and exhilarating cliffs, or opt for a more subdued experience with children in the snow park. Heavenly is among the largest and most visited of Lake Tahoe’s resorts, while snowboarders wax lyrical about Northstar at Tahoe.

The world’s most searched for ski destinations:

1. Bansko, Bulgaria

2. Aspen, the US

3. Obertauern, Austria

4. Zermatt, Switzerland

5. Whistler, Canada

6. Morzine, France

7. Livigno, Italy

8. Lake Tahoe, the US

9. Selva, Italy

10. Banff, Canada