A 19-year-old bald eagle surprises travellers at North Carolina airport

Despite having its own set of wings, a bald eagle was spotted travelling commercially at North Carolina’s Charlotte Douglas airport this week.

The bird of prey surprised travellers making their way through security as it perched on its handler's arm and spread its wings for TSA's security officers.

Mans is out here bringing a bald eagle through TSA at CLT Douglas 😂🦅 pic.twitter.com/zQm0Mlt620 — Elijah Burke (@ElijahWhosoever) August 22, 2022

“Mans is out here bringing a bald eagle through TSA at CLT Douglas,” wrote a Twitter user, alongside a video of the eagle flapping its wings.

The administration took to Twitter to introduce the bird who goes by the name of Clark, and is a flying ambassador for World Bird Sanctuary’s conservation department.

“Our special guest was Clark the Eagle with the World Bird Sanctuary, who decided to give his wings a break and fly commercial. His airline notified us and we screened him and his handler,” said the authority.

According to the sanctuary, Clark was hatched in 2002 as part of a programme to breed endangered bald eagles for release into the wild.

His siblings were released but Clark was born with scale deformities on his feet that meant he could suffer from frostbite in the wild. Instead of being released, he joined the organisation's Eagle Flight Team.

Southwest Airlines don't routinely allow bald eagles on flights as part of their pet policy. Reuters

“Clark started his flight training at a young age, and after months of intensive training, he was ready to begin his career as one of our flying ambassadors,” states the World Bird Sanctuary website.

The bird is one of only four bald eagles that routinely fly to different venues in the US as part of the non-profit organisation's work. Clark's most recent flight was with Southwest Airlines.

Birds are not included in the airline's general pet policy, which allows only cats and dogs in the cabin, but occasional exemptions are made for other animals.

Airlines can set their own rules on which animals are allowed on aircraft, but birds of prey are not an uncommon sight in the air, especially in the Middle East.

Folks two dudes just boarded my plane with emotional support falcons pic.twitter.com/lHABg8A7La — The Wonton Don (@DonnieDoesWorld) March 29, 2019

Emirates allows passengers to bring falcons on select flights from Dubai as carry-on luggage and Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, permits falcons in the cabin with no charge for the birds if they travel as cabin baggage, and an allowance of up to two falcons per person for those flying in business or first class.

Qatar Airways, flydubai, Royal Jordanian and Saudia all also allow falcons on flights.