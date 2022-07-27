Dubai International Airport opens biggest sleep pod lounge at Emirates' Terminal 3

Travellers flying from the world’s busiest international airport have a new space to relax and unwind in.

Dubai International Airport has opened its biggest sleep pod lounge, located at Emirates’ Terminal 3.

Open to passengers booked into any cabin class, sleep 'n fly's 575-square-metre lounge can sleep 46 travellers and offers lounge access for many more.

Travellers can book one of several options at the two-storey facility including bunk bed cabins, Flexisuite pods with lie-flat plane-style beds, lounge access or business pods that come with folding desks, multiple charging options and are convertible into meeting spaces.

The sleep 'n fly lounge has bunk bed suites, sleep pods or business alcoves. Photo: Airport Dimensions

For travellers looking to power nap before a flight, the Flexisuite pods start from $110 for stays of up to six hours. Designed in a similar style to first class airline seats, these can be booked for any duration to match flight schedules.

Each pod has a comfortable chair reclining to a lie-flat bed, overhead storage, USB and power sockets to keep your devices charged and a folding table doubling as a small desk. They are soundproof and lockable from the inside; travellers can also request pillows, blankets and other amenities for a small fee.

For a full night’s sleep, the Yawn bunk, double or family cabins come with beds and cotton bedding, ear plugs and a handy wake-up service to make sure you don’t miss your next flight. Rates start from $173 for visits up to six hours in a bunk cabin. Family cabins include a double bed, bunk beds, a pull-out children’s bed and an infant cot.

Business pods offer high-speed WiFi, multiple connections and can be converted into meeting rooms. Photo: Airport Dimensions

Business travellers looking to book purpose-built pods to get some work done before flying will pay $43 for a two-hour visit.

Located at Concourse B, the new sleep 'n fly concept is the fourth at DXB and the largest in the Middle East.

It’s also the only facility offering a Lounge Lite experience. With alcove-style seating overlooking the tarmac, the area offers a place for travellers to relax at a lower cost than the full-service lounge entry. Visits start from $29 for a two-hour stay. Free lockers are available so you can store your belongings while taking a power nap.

Showers are available for an additional $20 fee and there’s a self-serve coffee and soft drinks station, with complimentary unlimited beverages for guests. The lounge is unlicensed.

Sustainability has been considered at the lounge where pod key cards are 100 per cent biodegradable and furniture has been crafted from upcycled leather. Toiletry kits offered to guests also contain products made from bamboo and drinking straws are off limits everywhere in the lounge.