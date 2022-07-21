Sheikh Mohammed tours Dubai International Airport to ensure quality of service

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid urged staff to deliver an “exceptional experience” for international travellers, during a tour of Dubai International Airport on Thursday.

The Vice President and Ruler of Dubai stressed the need to continue to provide high-quality services to passengers, during his visit.

He was accompanied by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance and Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed, president of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, chairman of Dubai Airports and chairman and chief executive of Emirates Airline and Group.

In a tweet, Sheikh Mohammed said “we began early preparations for the movement of international passengers after the pandemic”, as part of measures that have ensured continued strong services at the airport.

Sheikh Mohammed directed “entities to continue working as a team to provide an exceptional experience for international travellers and enhance the quality of services at the world's busiest airport”, Dubai Media Office explained on Twitter.

He has “followed up on the progress of operations at Dubai International Airport” and said “we will continue to monitor the level and quality of services in the most important national attraction the UAE has”.

Sheikh Mohammed was briefed on the airport's operational procedures and its use of smart technologies to make its services more efficient.

He praised the efforts of Dubai Airports and other departments under the leadership of Sheikh Ahmed to cement Dubai's status as a global travel hub.

The growth of Dubai's tourism and travel sector is a key pillar of the economy, Sheikh Mohammed said.

Airport set for busy summer

The airport is geared up for a surge in air traffic during the peak summer holiday period.

Air travel around the world is set to hit its highest levels since the start of the pandemic, with easing Covid-19 restrictions encouraging millions to travel overseas.

Dubai International Airport recorded a 12.7 per cent increase in annual passenger traffic in 2021, to retain the title of the world's busiest international hub for the eighth consecutive year.

The airport, the base for Emirates airline and a key source of revenue for Dubai, handled 29.1 million passengers last year, exceeding its forecast of 28.7 million.

Dubai Airports is projecting the number of passengers who will pass through the international airport by the end of 2022 to more than double to 58.3 million, amid the reopening of key markets and as more countries relax PCR-testing rules for vaccinated passengers.

Summer is already in full swing at the airport, which welcomed an estimated 214,000 passengers a day from June 23 to July 4 and similar numbers for Eid Al Adha.

The northern runway at Dubai International Airport reopened last month following major renovation.

The runway upgrade started on May 9 and involved resurfacing the entire 4.5-kilometre northern runway, strengthening the wider runway strip, reinforcing the paving on major taxiway points, and repairing drainage.

Ground lighting, navigational aids and meteorological equipment were also replaced — and a navigation aids substation was relocated.