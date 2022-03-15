Emirates to launch daily Tel Aviv service in June

Emirates is to launch daily flights between Dubai and Tel Aviv on June 23.

The Dubai airline has confirmed that it will commence journeys between the two destinations in June, deploying its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft for the route.

Flight EK931 will depart from Dubai at 3.50pm, arriving at Ben Gurion Airport at 6pm. The return flight, EK932, will depart Tel Aviv at 7.55pm, arriving in Dubai at 11.59pm.

The airline says that flights have been scheduled "to convenient access to Dubai, and optimum connection opportunities to popular holiday destinations like Thailand, India, Philippines, the Maldives, Sri Lanka and South Africa."

Emirates will operate its Boeing 777-300ER on routes between Dubai and Tel Aviv, launching on June 23. Photo: Emirates

"We look forward to finally welcoming customers onboard our flights to and from Tel Aviv this summer, and offer them substantial connectivity to and through our Dubai hub as Covid travel restrictions continue to ease around the world and more borders open up.

"In addition to unlocking tremendous pent-up demand, Emirates’ debut into Israel will mean more choice for travellers as they return to the skies, and more opportunities for businesses to visit Dubai and beyond to our far-reaching network of almost 130 destinations, alongside our signature hospitality and award-winning onboard experience," says Adnan Kazim, chief commercial officer of Emirates.

"Emirates is committed to creating new opportunities for business and tourism, and strengthening the bilateral ties between the UAE and Israel. We are confident that our new services will have a positive impact on enhancing Israel’s connectivity to a wealth of global destinations, and we thank the UAE and Israeli authorities for their ongoing support in making this service possible."

The route was originally set to launch in December, however it was delayed due to coronavirus travel restrictions.

“The postponement comes as a result of recent changes in entry protocols issued by the Israeli government. The airline is committed to launching services to Tel Aviv as soon as the situation allows," an airline representative said on November 28.